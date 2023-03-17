Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Assam paper leak case: Modern Indian Language exams rescheduled for April 1

    Following another instance of exam paper leak, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has rescheduled the Class 10 board examination Modern Indian Language (MIL) paper for April 1.

    First Published Mar 17, 2023, 3:35 PM IST

    The Class 10 state board exam of all Modern Indian Language (MIL) subjects, including English (IL), has been rescheduled for April 1, state Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Friday, March 17, a day after the examination was cancelled following the paper leak. 

    In addition to Assamese, MIL's other subjects include Bengali, Bodo, Hindi, Manipuri, Hmar, Nepali, Mizo, Khasi, Garo, Karbi, and Urdu. Students in Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao districts learn English instead of MIL Assamese.

    Uploading a notification of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), which administers the exams, the minister said that the tests for all MIL and English (IL) had been rescheduled from March 18 to April 1.

    This is the second time a class 10 state board examination test has had to be cancelled and rescheduled. The examination's general science question paper was leaked on March 12, and the test plan for the following day was cancelled. The general science test has been rescheduled for March 30.    

    On Thursday night, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Assamese paper had also been leaked and urged the SEBA to cancel and reschedule the exam. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2023, 3:35 PM IST
