Class 10 paper leak shows government failure, says Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admitted that the leak of question papers for the Class 10 state board exam was a 'failure' on the part of his administration. "The matric paper leak should not have happened. It shows our failure. I accept it," he said.

According to Sarma, the government will do everything in its power to strengthen the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), which oversees the state's Class 10 matriculation test, in the future. "The Assam Police solved the case in less than 48 hours. I ask the suspect to come forward to the authorities and provide more information," he continued.

