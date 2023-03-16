Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Class 10 paper leak shows government failure, says Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma

    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admitted that the leak of question papers for the Class 10 state board exam was a 'failure' on the part of his administration. "The matric paper leak should not have happened. It shows our failure. I accept it," he said.

    First Published Mar 16, 2023, 6:20 PM IST

    The chief minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, acknowledged that his administration had 'failed' as a result of the question paper leak for the Class 10 state board test. Sarma said the scandal's mastermind was found during a legislature meeting.

    "The disclosure of the matric papers should never have happened. It shows our failure. I agree," he said. The principal of a school is the primary culprit, and three other teachers were also found to be involved, according to him.

    According to Sarma, the government will do everything in its power to strengthen the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), which oversees the state's Class 10 matriculation test, in the future. "The Assam Police solved the case in less than 48 hours. I ask the suspect to come forward to the authorities and provide more information," he continued.

