    AP PGCET 2022 exam dates announced, to begin from September 3; hall tickets to be out on August 25

    According to the schedule released by APSCHE and Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa, the AP PGCET 2022 exams will be held from September 3 to September 11, 2022. The examinations will be held in three sessions.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 23, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

    The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the AP PGCET 2022 Exam dates. The AP PGCET exam will begin on September 3, 2022, according to the official schedule posted on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. For candidates, the complete schedule is provided below.

    The AP PGCET 2022 exams will be held from September 3 to September 11, 2022, according to the schedule released by APSCHE and Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa. The exams will be divided into three sessions.

    Know the entire Time-Table of AP PGCET 2022 here
    1) September 3, 2022 
    1) English - 9:30 am to 11:00 am    
    2) Botany, Mathematical Sciences - 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm
    3) Humanities and Social Sciences - 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm 

    2) September 4, 2022
    1) Telegu - 9:30 am to 11:00 am
    2) Life Sciences - 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm
    3) Commerce, Polymer Science - 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm 

    3) September 7, 2022
    1) Literature, Chemical Sciences -  9:30 am to 11:00 am
    2) Economics, Physical Education - 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm
    3) History, Education, Statistics - 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm 

    4) September 10, 2022
    1) Zoology, Electronics - 9:30 am to 11:00 am
    2) Computer Science - 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm
    3) General, Sericulture, Geology - 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm 

    5) September 11, 2022
    1) Physical Sciences - 9:30 am to 11:00 am
    2) Political Science, FNS - 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm
    3) Hindi, Psychology - 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm 

    Candidates who have registered for the PGCET 2022 exam should be aware that no tests will be conducted for Sanskrit, Urdu, Folklore, B.F.A, Performing Arts, Tourism, Tamil, Performing Arts and Music, and Geography.

    Admission to these courses would be based on the scores obtained by the candidates during their graduation. On August 25, 2022, candidates can download their AP PGCET 2022 Hall Tickets from the official website, cets.apsche.gov.in.

    AP PGCET is held for candidates who want to apply for first-year admissions into various Postgraduate Courses (M.A., M.Com., M.Sc., MCJ, M.Lib.Sc., M.Ed., M.P.Ed., M.Sc.Tech, etc.) offered by government and private universities and colleges in Andhra Pradesh. Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa, will administer the PGCET exam on behalf of APSCHE.

    Also Read: AP EAPCET 2022 counselling schedule released; to begin on August 22

    Also Read: AIAPGET 2022: Application deadline ends today; know fees, steps to register here

    Also Read: REET 2022: Deadline for application correction ends on September 18; answer key soon

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2022, 11:26 AM IST
