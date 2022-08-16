REET 2022: Deadline for application correction ends on September 18; answer key soon

According to the official notice, no REET application correction representations will be accepted after September 18, 2022. Candidates who took the REET 2022 exam are waiting for the BSER REET 2022 answer key to be released.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Examination, BSER, has issued an important notice regarding the REET 2022 application correction. According to an official notice issued on August 16, 2022, candidates who submitted their application forms to the REET office may visit the office until September 18, 2022 (3 pm) to correct any errors. Candidates who visit the REET office in person must bring the supporting documents for the details they want to change.

Following the official notice, no representations for REET Application correction will be accepted after the above date and time. Candidates who took the REET 2022 exam are eagerly awaiting the release of the BSER REET 2022 answer key.

REET 2022 answer key PDF will be available for Level 1 and Level 2. REET 2022 Question booklets for both levels are already available for candidates' reference. The REET 2022 question booklet was released on July 23, 2022, and candidates are now awaiting the release of the answer key.

Know the REET 2022 marking scheme

Candidates can calculate their REET score after the REET question booklet and answer keys are available. The REET 2022 question paper has 150 questions at each level, with each question worth one mark. The REET exam does not allow for negative marking. Candidates have 2 hours and 30 minutes to finish the exam.

BSER administers the REET 2022 exam, which qualifies candidates to teach in schools throughout Rajasthan. Candidates who pass REET 2022 paper one will be eligible to teach in classes 6 to 8 in Rajasthan government schools. Candidates who pass paper two will be qualified to teach classes 1–5.

Also Read: REET 2022: Exam question paper booklet released; know how to download

Also Read: REET 2022: Correction window for application forms opens today, Know how to edit

Also Read: REET 2022: REET application form closes today, Know important dates, how to apply