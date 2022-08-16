Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    REET 2022: Deadline for application correction ends on September 18; answer key soon

    According to the official notice, no REET application correction representations will be accepted after September 18, 2022. Candidates who took the REET 2022 exam are waiting for the BSER REET 2022 answer key to be released.

    REET 2022: Deadline for application correction ends on September 18; answer key soon - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 16, 2022, 4:09 PM IST

    The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Examination, BSER, has issued an important notice regarding the REET 2022 application correction. According to an official notice issued on August 16, 2022, candidates who submitted their application forms to the REET office may visit the office until September 18, 2022 (3 pm) to correct any errors. Candidates who visit the REET office in person must bring the supporting documents for the details they want to change.

    Following the official notice, no representations for REET Application correction will be accepted after the above date and time. Candidates who took the REET 2022 exam are eagerly awaiting the release of the BSER REET 2022 answer key.

    REET 2022 answer key PDF will be available for Level 1 and Level 2. REET 2022 Question booklets for both levels are already available for candidates' reference. The REET 2022 question booklet was released on July 23, 2022, and candidates are now awaiting the release of the answer key.

    Know the REET 2022 marking scheme

    Candidates can calculate their REET score after the REET question booklet and answer keys are available. The REET 2022 question paper has 150 questions at each level, with each question worth one mark. The REET exam does not allow for negative marking. Candidates have 2 hours and 30 minutes to finish the exam.

    BSER administers the REET 2022 exam, which qualifies candidates to teach in schools throughout Rajasthan. Candidates who pass REET 2022 paper one will be eligible to teach in classes 6 to 8 in Rajasthan government schools. Candidates who pass paper two will be qualified to teach classes 1–5.

    Also Read: REET 2022: Exam question paper booklet released; know how to download

    Also Read: REET 2022: Correction window for application forms opens today, Know how to edit

    Also Read: REET 2022: REET application form closes today, Know important dates, how to apply

     

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2022, 4:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Technical glitches in CUET not setbacks need to plan well UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar gcw

    Technical glitches in CUET not 'setbacks', need to plan well: UGC Chairman

    HSCAP Kerala second allotment result 2022 announced; know how to check - adt

    HSCAP Kerala second allotment result 2022 announced; know how to check

    TNEA 2022 Rank list to release today at tneaonlineorg Here s step by step guide to check gcw

    TNEA 2022: Rank list released at tneaonline.org; Here's step-by-step guide to check

    KMAT 2022: Session 2 exam date announced; know details here - adt

    KMAT 2022: Session 2 exam date announced; know details here

    CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 admit card released; know how to download - adt

    CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 admit card released; know how to download

    Recent Stories

    The Hundred 2022: Marcus Stoinis not to be reprimanded for questioning Mohammad Hasnain bowling action-ayh

    Marcus Stoinis not to be reprimanded for questioning Mohammad Hasnain's bowling action

    Amul Mother Dairy milk prices to increase by Rs 2 per litre from August 17 details here gcw

    Amul, Mother Dairy milk prices to increase by Rs 2 per litre from August 17

    FIFA bans AIFF: Who is responsible for this colossal mess in Indian football? What next? snt

    FIFA bans AIFF: Who is responsible for this colossal mess in Indian football? What next?

    Delhi Police registers FIR against bodybuilder Bobby Kataria for smoking on SpiceJet flight - adt

    Delhi Police registers FIR against bodybuilder Bobby Kataria for smoking on SpiceJet flight

    Little girl unites folk dancer during a public performance; heartwarming video goes viral - gps

    Little girl unites folk dancer during a public performance; heartwarming video goes viral

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon
    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi's address the nation on Independence Day

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day

    Video Icon