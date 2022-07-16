Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Agnipath scheme: Indian Navy invites application for 2,800 posts; know eligibility criteria, salary and more

    At the completion of their four-year service in the Indian Navy, candidates will be offered a one-time Seva Nidhi package. It would include their monthly payment as well as a matching contribution from the government of India.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 16, 2022, 5:10 PM IST

    The Indian Navy has issued an invitation to apply for the position of Agniveer (SSR) under the Agnipath initiative. Candidates can apply online at joinindiannavy.gov.in, the Indian Navy's official website. The deadline for applications is July 22. The recruitment is being conducted to fill a total of 2,800 Agniveer Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) positions in the Indian Navy. 560 of these positions are for women.

    Eligibility criteria
    Candidates must have been born between November 1, 1999 and April 30, 2005, inclusive, to be eligible for the position. Candidates must have completed a recognised board's class 12 test with math and physics as subjects. Candidates must also have taken chemistry, biology, or computer science in grade 12.

    Selection process
    The applicant will be chosen based on the aggregate percentage gained in physics, math, and at least one of the disciplines chemistry, biology, and computer science in class 12. The selection cut-off points may differ from state to state.

    Shortlisted candidates will be required to take a written examination followed by a physical fitness examination (PFT). Candidates who pass both tests will be placed on a merit list. The performance of the applicants in the written test will be taken into account for determining the merit list. Shortlisted individuals will thereafter be invited to INS Chilka for a medical examination.

    How to apply for the position?

    Step 1: Go to the Indian Navy's official website.
    Step 2: Register yourself by providing basic information.
    Step 3: Fill out the application form by entering the needed information and uploading the appropriate documents.
    Step 4: Pay the Rs 250 application fee.
    Step 4: Submit and save the application form.

    Candidates who are selected as Agniveers would be enrolled in the Indian Navy for four years. In the first year, they will be paid Rs 30,000 per month, Rs 33,000 in the second year, Rs 36,500 in the third year, and Rs 40,000 in the fourth year.

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2022, 5:10 PM IST
