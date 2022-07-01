Agniveer Vayu registrations reaching the 3 lakh mark; 5 days still left for process to end

The written examination for Agniveer Vayu would commence from July 24 and it is expected that the first batch would join the training institute by end of this year. Under the Agnipath scheme, the troops will be inducted into the forces — Army, Navy and Air Force, for a four-year service period.

With five days still left to get the registration process closed, over 2.75 lakh potential Agniveers have enrolled themselves till date for the Indian Air Force under newly announced Agnipath Scheme. The registration sees quantum leaps within a week of registration process started on June 24.

According to an official, so far 2,72,000 potential Agniveers have registered themselves on agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The increasing numebers express the intent to go through the selection process to join the Indian Air Force. The last date for registration for Aginiveer Vayu is 5th July 2022.

Upto 25 per cent of them will be retained in the forces as the permanent soldiers. They will be given all facilities and perks at par with the existing one. The application has been invited from youth whose age is between 17.5 and 21 years. For this year, two years grace period has been due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The selected Agniveers will be paid a salary of Rs 30,000 per month and after completion of their tenure, they will be given over Rs 11 lakh. During their stay in service, the Agniveers are entitled for hospital and canteen facilities.

Meanwhile, speaking exclusively to Asianet News Resident Editor Prashant Reghuvamsom, Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha, Air Officer-in-Charge Personnel for the IAF said "You would have seen that the protests died down as quickly as they came up. Once the scheme was understood in its entirety, most people have accepted it. And the response to the registration process is proof."

He said, "The process is absolutely transparent. In the IAF, we are contemplating at least three common exams: one is the entry-level, one is at the end of first six months after his initial training and one is around 3 to quarter to four years."

