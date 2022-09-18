Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Karan Adani, 35-year-old Gautam Adani's elder son to head ACC?

    Karan Adani, the elder son of billionaire Gautam Adani, is taking over as the Chair of ACC — the cement major with Rs 16,151 crore in revenue. He holds a degree in Economics from Purdue University, started his corporate career at Mundra port -- the first mega project undertaken by the Adani group.

    Who is Karan Adani 35 year old Gautam Adani's elder son to head ACC gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 18, 2022, 2:50 PM IST

    Gautam Adani, the head of the Adani group, has been named chairman of the board of Ambuja Cements following the purchase of Ambuja Cements Ltd. and ACC Ltd. The chairman and non-executive director positions of ACC were given to Karan Adani, the eldest son of Gautam Adani.

    Karan will also be a non-executive director at Ambuja Cements; Holcim's representatives have quit the boards. Currently, Karan Adani is the CEO of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ).

    Karan, 35, who is renowned for his hands-on attitude and execution abilities, was a key player in the Adani family's acquisition of Ambuja Cements and ACC for a $6.4 billion all-cash deal.

    Karan, who is now the CEO of Adani Ports, follows the late Pallonji Mistry and Nani Palkhivala as the head of the 86-year-old corporation. When 10 cement businesses joined together to become ACC in 1936, the company—once partially controlled by the Tata group—was born. In 1999, the Tata family left the business by selling a share to Ambuja Cements.

    Also Read | Adani acquires Ambuja Cements and ACC, becomes India's second largest cement player

    The head of the Adani family, Gautam Adani, will now serve as the chair of Ambuja Cements, which holds a 54.5% share in ACC. In order to grow their interest from the present 63.11 percent, the family has sought to invest an additional Rs 20,000 crore in Ambuja Cements through convertible warrants.

    Karan, who graduated from Purdue University with a degree in economics, began his business career at Mundra port, the Adani group's first major undertaking. Dr. Malay Mahadevia, a trusted family member and mentor, guided him. He is presently in charge of the strategic growth of the Adani group and controls its day-to-day operations across many companies after gaining practical expertise at all levels of the organization's operations since 2009.

    Karan is married to Paridhi, a partner in Cyril Amarchand Mangalas and is the daughter of Cyril Shroff – one of India’s top corporate legal minds.

    Also Read | Indian billionaire Gautam Adani becomes second richest man in the world: Report

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2022, 2:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Adani acquires Ambuja Cements and ACC, becomes India's second largest cement player

    Adani acquires Ambuja Cements and ACC, becomes India's second largest cement player

    Gautam Adani becomes second richest man in the world surpasses Bernard Arnault Jeff bezos Report gcw

    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani becomes second richest man in the world: Report

    Adobe agrees to buy Figma in USD 20 billion software deal details here gcw

    Adobe agrees to buy Figma in $20 billion software deal

    Centre revises definition of small companies; more firms to have reduced compliance burden AJR

    Centre revises definition of small companies; more firms to have reduced compliance burden

    Baba Ramdev may announce Patanjali Group IPO plan on September 16 gcw

    Baba Ramdev may announce Patanjali Group IPO plan on September 16

    Recent Stories

    Video Urfi Javed dons a black bikini with unique skirt, showing off her curves; is it Yay or Nay? RBA

    Video: Urfi Javed dons a black bikini with unique skirt, showing off her curves; is it Yay or Nay?

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: KL Rahul who has probably got more ability than Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli - Gautam Gambhir on Indian openers-ayh

    'Rahul has probably got more ability than Rohit or Kohli' - Gambhir on Indian openers

    Here is how Delhi Police solved 25 year old murder case posed as insurance agents gcw

    Here's how Delhi Police solved 25-year-old murder case

    iOS 16 update introduced new battery indicator is it available on your iPhone check list gcw

    iOS 16 update introduced new battery indicator; Is it available on your iPhone?

    It is an honour to go beyond Glenn McGrath Test wickets tally - Stuart Broad-ayh

    'It's an honour to go beyond Glenn McGrath's Test wickets tally' - Stuart Broad

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon