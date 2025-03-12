Emergency numbers you can't ignore: Save THESE on your phone today

Problems never announce themselves; they arise unexpectedly and cause trouble. However, officials say that some numbers should definitely be on your phone during such difficult times. Several helpline numbers and emergency contact numbers are available from the national level to the state level. What are those numbers? What is their use? Let's find out the full details now. 

Emergency numbers you can't ignore: Save THESE on your phone today AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 3:52 PM IST

It is known that there is an opportunity to get government services for free in our country. For this, government offices have set up special phone numbers and helpline numbers. These contact numbers can be contacted when these services are needed. However, many of us have no idea about these numbers. Here are some numbers that everyone should have on their phone. 

List of Helpline Numbers at the National Level: 

* National Emergency Number - 112 (This can be used for police, fire, and ambulance services.)

* Air Ambulance - 9540161344

* AIDS Helpline - 1097

* Senior Citizen Enquiry - 1091/1291

* Central Vigilance Commission - 1964

* Disaster Management Service - 108

* Road Accident Emergency Service (to contact private operators when an accident occurs on national highways) - 1033

* Disaster Management (NDMA) - 011-26701728-1078

* Earthquake/Floods/Disaster (NDRF) - 011-24363260

* Deputy Commissioner of Police (Missing Children, Women) - 1094

* ORBO Center, AIIMS (Organ Donation), Delhi - 1060

* Relief Commissioner (Natural Disasters) - 1070

* Women Helpline - 1091

* Women Helpline (Domestic Violence) - 181

* Police Control Room - 100

* Fire Control Room (Fire Accident) - 101

* Ambulance - 102

* Railway Enquiry - 131/135

* Railway Accident Emergency Service - 1072

* Road Accident Emergency Service - 1073

* Children in Difficult Situations - 1098

* Tourist Helpline - 1363 or 1800111363

* LPG Leak Helpline - 1906

* Traffic Help - 1073

Emergency Numbers Related to Andhra Pradesh: 

* Crime (Women, Children) - 1091

* Traffic Help - 1073

* Electricity Complaint - 155333

* Ambulance - 108

* Police - 112

* Fire - 101

* Crime Stopper - 1090

* Water Supply - 155313

* Railway Enquiry - 131/ 135

* Railway Reservation - 139

* Free Service Ambulance - 102

* Arogya Sri - 104

* Voter Enrollment -1950

Emergency Numbers Related to Telangana: 

* Police - 100

* Fire - 101

* Ambulance - 108

* Blood Bank - 040-24745243

* Ambulance -    102,108

* MeeSeva Call Center - 1100

* MeeSeva Call Center -    9121006471, 9121006472

* MeeSeva Call Center - 1800 425 1110

* Women Helpline - 181

* Blood Bank - 040-24745243

* Railway Enquiry -    131/135

* Electricity Complaint -    1912

* For Children in Distress - 1098

* Crime Stoppers -     1090

* Traffic Help -    1073

* Osmania General Hospital -    040-23538846

* Osmania General Hospital -    040-24600146

* Gandhi Hospital - 040-27505566

* Government Chest Hospital     - 040-23814421/22/23/24

* Government E.N.T Hospital - 040-24740245/24742329​​​​

Emergency Numbers Related to Hyderabad: 

* State Control Room - 100

* Collectorate - 040-23202113

* Police Control Room - 100

* Disaster Helpline - 1077 

* Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation: 040-23262152/23262151 

* Railway Details: 139 

* Department of Tourism: 040-23453110 

* District Bus Service Enquiry: 040-24614406 

* Tourist Info:: 040-23450165 

Hyderabad Blood Bank Numbers: 

* Red Cross Blood Bank: 040-27633087 , 27627973

* Central Blood Bank: 040-27567892, 27567893 / 94

* Chiranjeevi Blood Bank: 040-23554849 , 23559555 , 23555005

* Social Service Blood Bank, SD Road: 040-64606048, 64505032 , 9985409444

* Gandhi Hospital: 040-27702222 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

10 years of Digital India: How tech is shaping India's future AJR

10 years of Digital India: How tech is shaping India's future

AI isnt the real problem': Zoho's Sridhar Vembu on software job market crisis AJR

'AI isn't the real problem': Zoho's Sridhar Vembu on software job market crisis

Starting a small business in India? Here's your complete investment, execution plan AJR

Starting a small business in India? Here's your complete investment, execution plan

From power banks to e-cigarettes: The most confiscated items at Bengaluru airport vkp

From power banks to e-cigarettes: The most confiscated items at Bengaluru airport

Indias wholesale inflation likely dropped to 2% in February from 2.3% in January: Report AJR

India's wholesale inflation likely dropped to 2% in February from 2.3% in January: Report

Recent Stories

Not Google or Meta or Apple- Samsung Electronics pays highest salaries to outside directors snt

Not Google or Meta or Apple - THIS company pays highest salaries

The Kardashian Season 6: Did Kim Kardashian lose her diamond at Ambani's wedding? Watch RBA

The Kardashian Season 6: Did Kim Kardashian lose her diamond at Ambani's wedding? Watch

Quick Coconut Gujiya Recipe to try at home THIS Holi RBA

Quick Coconut Gujiya Recipe to try at home THIS Holi

Revolutionizing Chennai's Transport Network: The TruckGuru Advantage

Revolutionizing Chennai’s Transport Network: The TruckGuru Advantage

Is Pakistani Army hiding Jaffar Express train attack toll? 100s of empty coffins in Quetta raise suspicion shk

Is Pakistani Army hiding Jaffar Express train attack toll? 100s of empty coffins in Quetta raise suspicion

Recent Videos

MP Budget 2025 Highlights: ₹4.21 Lakh Crore Budget, No New Tax, Key Policy Updates

MP Budget 2025 Highlights: ₹4.21 Lakh Crore Budget, No New Tax, Key Policy Updates

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Electrifying HOLI Dance in Sikandar’s ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ Sets Internet on Fire!

Salman Khan’s Electrifying HOLI Dance in Sikandar’s ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ Sets Internet on Fire!

Video Icon
PM Modi Grants OCI Card to Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam, Strengthening Ties Between Nations

PM Modi Grants OCI Card to Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam, Strengthening Ties Between Nations

Video Icon
After Bhutan PM, Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam Calls PM Modi His Brother | Asianet Newsable

After Bhutan PM, Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam Calls PM Modi His Brother | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Renovation in Trouble? NGT Seeks Proof of Alleged Violations!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Renovation in Trouble? NGT Seeks Proof of Alleged Violations!

Video Icon