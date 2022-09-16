Indian billionaire Gautam Adani becomes second richest man in the world: Report

As per Forbes real-time billionaires list, Adani's net worth stands at $155.7 billion as of September 16, 2022, up by $5.5 billion or nearly 4%. Adani has overtaken Amazon's Jeff Bezos to secure the second richest spot, and now trails Tesla's Elon Musk.

Only one of the top ten richest persons in the world, Adani, has had his net worth rise so far in 2022, adding more than $70 billion to his fortune. He initially eclipsed Mukesh Ambani as the wealthiest Asian in February, achieved millionaire status in April, and this month passed Bill Gates of Microsoft Corp. to become the fourth-richest person in the world.

The largest port operator in India and founder of the conglomerate Adani Group is 60-year-old Gautam Adani. The infrastructure company, which has its headquarters in Ahmedabad, India, is also the country's biggest dealer and producer of tightly controlled thermal coal. His $13 billion Adani Group has holdings in commodities, real estate, electricity production and transmission, and infrastructure.

He entered the cement industry significantly in May 2022 when he triumphed in the competition to buy the Indian cement division of Swiss multinational Holcim for $10.5 billion. Adani has pledged to invest up to $70 billion in renewable energy projects in his quest to become the greatest green energy generator in the world. He promised in June to contribute $7.7 billion for humanitarian causes to celebrate his 60th birthday, increasing his charity donations.