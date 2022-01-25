  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Unilever to lay off 1,500 employees as part of restructuring drive

    The news comes after the creator of Magnum ice cream and Dove soap failed with a £50-billion buyout deal for GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer's consumer health care unit.
     

    Unilever to lay off 1500 employees as part of restructuring drive gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 25, 2022, 7:05 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Unilever announced plans on Tuesday to slash around 1,500 managerial posts globally as part of a significant overhaul of the British consumer products conglomerate. The news comes after the creator of Magnum ice cream and Dove soap failed with a £50-billion buyout deal for GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer's consumer health care unit. Unilever stated that their "proposed new organisational model will result in a 15% reduction in senior management posts." It also said that junior managerial positions would be reduced by 5%.

    The reductions totalled "approximately 1,500 posts internationally." Unilever intends to divide its operations into five different divisions: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. "Each business group will be entirely responsible and accountable for its global strategy, growth, and profit performance," the company stated. "Growth remains our top focus, and these adjustments will support our pursuit of this," said CEO Alan Jope, who has received investor criticism over the recent failed bid.

    Last week, the consortium said that it would not enhance its bid for the GlaxoSmithKline-Pfizer business. This occurred after GSK revealed that Unilever had made three unsolicited proposals for GSK Consumer Healthcare, all of which were rejected as being too low.

    Unilever claimed that the move has been in the works for a year is similar to what archrival Procter & Gamble (P&G) did three years ago when it launched six identical business segments in its biggest substantial reorganisation two decades. "Moving to five category-focused business divisions will allow us to be more responsive to consumer and channel developments, with crystal-clear accountability for execution," stated Unilever CEO Alan Jope.

    Unilever, whose stock has dropped nearly 13% in the last year, effectively abandoned ambitions to purchase GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) consumer healthcare unit for 50 billion pounds last week (USD 67 billion).

    Also Read | Akasa Air likely to start flights in late May or early June, says CEO Vinay Dube

    Also Read | Market bloodbath: 5 reasons why investors lost Rs 20 lakh crore in 5 days

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2022, 7:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Akasa Air likely to start flights in late May or early June says CEO Vinay Dube gcw

    Akasa Air likely to start flights in late May or early June, says CEO Vinay Dube

    Budget 2022 Date time where to watch expectations and more gcw

    Budget 2022: Date, time, where to watch, expectations and more

    Budget session 2022: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to convene in shifts to ensure COVID protocol followed-dnm

    Budget session 2022: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to convene in shifts to ensure COVID protocol followed

    Air India disinvestment to take place on January 27 says top airline official gcw

    Air India's disinvestment to take place on January 27, says top airline official

    Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos Worlds 5 tech businessmen lose USD 85 billion in week gcw

    Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos: World's 5 tech businessmen lose $85 billion in week

    Recent Stories

    football Juventus agree 75 million euros Dusan Vlahovic transfer as Fiorentina star slips through Arsenal's fingers Report

    Juventus agree 75 mn euros Dusan Vlahovic transfer as Fiorentina star slips through Arsenal's fingers: Report

    Akasa Air likely to start flights in late May or early June says CEO Vinay Dube gcw

    Akasa Air likely to start flights in late May or early June, says CEO Vinay Dube

    Freebies a serious issue, SC sends notice to Centre, Election Commission - ADT

    'Freebies' a serious issue, SC sends notice to Centre, Election Commission

    Bengal Governor lashes out at Speaker and CM, says they don't reply to his queries

    Bengal Governor lashes out at Speaker and CM, says they don't reply to his queries

    Republic Day 2022 6 Army personnel to be awarded Shaurya Chakra gcw

    Republic Day 2022: 6 Army personnel to be awarded Shaurya Chakra

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party is a gang of goons, says Union minister Sanjeev Balyan-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party is a gang of goons, says Union minister Sanjeev Balyan

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: When you get a clean sheet, you are always happy - HFCs Manuel Marquez on SCEB rout-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When you get a clean sheet, you are always happy - HFC's Manuel Marquez on SCEB rout

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad: SCEB tried to play good football, but some mistakes were terrible - Mario Rivera on HFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB tried to play good football, but some mistakes were terrible - Mario Rivera on HFC loss

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Video war goes next level Congress portrays Channi as Thor PM Modi as Thanos gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Video war goes next level; Congress portrays Channi as 'Thor', PM Modi as 'Thanos'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP jawans' instrumental rendition of 'Mera Mulk, Mera Desh' will fill you with pride

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP jawans' instrumental rendition of 'Mera Mulk, Mera Desh' will fill you with pride

    Video Icon