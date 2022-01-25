Akasa Air likely to start flights in late May or early June, says CEO Vinay Dube

Despite the fact that Covid clouds continue to throw a shadow on the airlines, Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube is more than optimistic, claiming that "the long term future of commercial aviation in India is as fascinating as any place in the world."

After receiving its first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in April, carrier Akasa Air plans to start flights in late May or early June to democratise air travel further. The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed carrier, which is bullish on its civil aviation sector's long-term development prospects, plans to have 18 planes in its fleet by the end of March 2023. Despite the fact that Covid clouds continue to throw a shadow on the airlines, Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube is more than optimistic, claiming that "the long term future of commercial aviation in India is as fascinating as any place in the world." The pandemic has had a severe impact on the civil aviation industry, particularly on airlines, and the development of the Omicron form has thrown another blow to the sector's recovery route.

Akasa Air, which will launch as a low-cost carrier, has placed an order for 72 fuel-efficient Boeing 737 MAX planes. To begin, Akasa Air will offer flights from metros to Tier II and III cities. There will also be flights from metros to metros to transport the aircraft across the system, according to Dube. Professional management, a competitive cost structure, customer happiness, happy staff, and a financially successful airline will be crucial aspects for Akasa Air. "We aim to receive our first aircraft in the second part of April, with the first commercial flight in late May or early June... we are working with the government, DGCA, to go through all of the regulations," he stated.

Dube, who is also the airline's founder and managing director, stated that the company has begun hiring employees, establishing technology, developing processes and procedures, defining customer value and propositions, and designing route networks with airports. Currently, the airline employs more than 50 people. Dube stated that the airline plans to begin international flights in the second part of the calendar year 2023 after it has 20 planes in its fleet.

Domestic airlines in India must have at least 20 aircraft in their fleet before they may begin international flights, according to Indian legislation. Last year, Akasa Air, a subsidiary of SNV Aviation, made an order with Boeing for 737 MAX jets. The deal is worth roughly $9 billion at list prices and comprises 737-8 and 737-8-200 aircraft.

Also Read | Bengaluru-based Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Akasa Air unveils their new livery