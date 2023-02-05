Twitter may charge around Rs 82,000 for verified gold badges: Report

One of the most recent changes made by the microblogging platform required companies to pay $1,000 (approx Rs 82,233) each month in order to keep their gold badges. Elon Musk's Twitter will also charge an extra $50 per month to add badges to each account affiliated with the brand.

The Twitter drama involving Elon Musk has been nothing short of a wild journey. A modification that the microblogging site hopes to implement has either put Twitter or its CEO Musk in the spotlight over the past few months. One of the platform's most recent adjustments was that businesses pay $1,000 (about Rs 82,233) per month in order to maintain their gold badges. The person with the gold check mark will ultimately lose their badge if they don't pay.

For the upkeep of the gold check-mark verification badges it replaced the blue check-marks for businesses with in December, Twitter reportedly charges businesses $1,000 per month, plus an extra $50 per month for each associated sub-account, according to The Verge.

Also Read | Hindenburg row: From MSCI scrutiny to cancelled FPO, 7 major setbacks faced by Adani Group

There is presently no confirmation of the launch time, place, or even existence of this feature. Twitter has not yet commented on the same in any way.

"As an early access subscriber, you'll earn a gold checkmark for your organisation and affiliation badges for its colleagues," Twitter wrote in an email to businesses.

It said that Verified for Organizations costs $1,000 each month and $50 for each additional associated handle if you're interested in subscribing. Free for the first month. In December of last year, Twitter's Blue membership service with verification was reintroduced. It now costs $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone users per month.

Also Read | Amazon workers reveal shocking details, allege their toilet breaks were timed