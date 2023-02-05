Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter may charge around Rs 82,000 for verified gold badges: Report

    One of the most recent changes made by the microblogging platform required companies to pay $1,000 (approx Rs 82,233) each month in order to keep their gold badges. Elon Musk's Twitter will also charge an extra $50 per month to add badges to each account affiliated with the brand.

    Twitter may charge around Rs 82000 for verified gold badges Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 5, 2023, 3:03 PM IST

    The Twitter drama involving Elon Musk has been nothing short of a wild journey. A modification that the microblogging site hopes to implement has either put Twitter or its CEO Musk in the spotlight over the past few months. One of the platform's most recent adjustments was that businesses pay $1,000 (about Rs 82,233) per month in order to maintain their gold badges. The person with the gold check mark will ultimately lose their badge if they don't pay.

    For the upkeep of the gold check-mark verification badges it replaced the blue check-marks for businesses with in December, Twitter reportedly charges businesses $1,000 per month, plus an extra $50 per month for each associated sub-account, according to The Verge.

    Also Read | Hindenburg row: From MSCI scrutiny to cancelled FPO, 7 major setbacks faced by Adani Group

    There is presently no confirmation of the launch time, place, or even existence of this feature. Twitter has not yet commented on the same in any way.

    "As an early access subscriber, you'll earn a gold checkmark for your organisation and affiliation badges for its colleagues," Twitter wrote in an email to businesses.

    It said that Verified for Organizations costs $1,000 each month and $50 for each additional associated handle if you're interested in subscribing. Free for the first month. In December of last year, Twitter's Blue membership service with verification was reintroduced. It now costs $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone users per month.

    Also Read | Amazon workers reveal shocking details, allege their toilet breaks were timed

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2023, 3:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SEBI on Adani Controversy: 'Measures in place to address excessive volatility in specific stocks'

    SEBI on Adani Controversy: 'Measures in place to address excessive volatility in specific stocks'

    Adani vs Hindenburg row: Banking sector resilient and stable, says RBI snt

    Adani vs Hindenburg row: Banking sector resilient and stable, says RBI

    Hindenburg row Assessing overall financial flexibility of Adani Group says Moodys gcw

    Hindenburg row: Assessing overall financial flexibility of Adani Group, says Moody's

    No immediate impact on Adani entities' ratings following Hindenburg report: Fitch Ratings snt

    No immediate impact on Adani entities' ratings following Hindenburg report: Fitch Ratings

    Gautam Adani no longer among world top 20 richest people after Hindenburg report gcw

    Gautam Adani no longer among world's top 20 richest people

    Recent Stories

    Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli booked for abusing and assaulting wife Andrea snt

    Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli booked for abusing and assaulting wife Andrea

    football Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo: Top 15 quotes on life, success, football and more from CR7 that will inspire you snt

    Happy Birthday Ronaldo: Top 15 quotes on life, success, football and more from CR7 that will inspire you

    Bhojpuri SEXY video and pictures Actress Monalisa HOT dance moves with Pawan Singh RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video and pictures: Monalisa’s HOT dance moves with Pawan Singh go viral-WATCH

    Home Minister Amit Shah to address two election rallies in poll-bounded Tripura on February 6; check details - adt

    Home Minister Amit Shah to address two election rallies in poll-bounded Tripura on February 6; check details

    Cervical Cancer vaccines: Who should take it - when and why? RBA

    Cervical Cancer vaccines: Who should take it - when and why?

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon