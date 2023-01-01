Twitter employees bring their own toilet paper as Elon Musk fired janitors: Report

The lack of janitors has "left the office in disarray," with bathrooms that have "grown dirty" and persistent odours of "leftover takeout food and body odour," report said. According to the outlet, some employees are bringing their own toilet paper because there are no janitors on hand to replace supplies.

According to a person who spoke to the publication, the office smells like "leftover takeout food and body odour." Because there are no janitors to replenish supplies, workers have been compelled to bring their own toilet paper. According to reports, the Chief Twit closed the remaining four levels and squeezed the staff onto only two stories.

Because Twitter stopped paying the rent on its Seattle office facility, the staff has been instructed to work from home. According to the source, Twitter will only have operations in New York City and San Francisco moving forward. At several of its New York locations, Musk has also let go of cleaners and security personnel.

According to the report, Musk instructed Twitter managers who were saved from being laid off in a recent round of mass layoffs to "approach their spending with a strategy known as zero-based budgeting."

But Musk has also been investing in other things. In recent weeks, he has added a number of new staff. To work at Twitter, he has hired scores of engineers from his other businesses, including Tesla and SpaceX.