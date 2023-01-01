Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter employees bring their own toilet paper as Elon Musk fired janitors: Report

    The lack of janitors has "left the office in disarray," with bathrooms that have "grown dirty" and persistent odours of "leftover takeout food and body odour," report said. According to the outlet, some employees are bringing their own toilet paper because there are no janitors on hand to replace supplies.

    Twitter bathrooms stink employees bring their own toilet paper as Elon Musk fired janitors Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 1, 2023, 4:44 PM IST

    Since Elon Musk came control, Twitter is a total mess. As a cost-cutting strategy as soon as he took control, Musk let go close to 50% of the company's staff. But now that Musk is in charge, the firm is in complete disarray. The janitors were dismissed from the firm, thus the restrooms stink and the staff is required to carry their own toilet paper. The lack of toilet paper in the restrooms has been noted by the staff. After striking for better wages, janitors were sacked.

    Janitorial and security services are no longer offered at the Twitter office, according to the New York Times. The absence of janitors in the office is the cause of the messy office and filthy toilets.

    Also Read | Elon Musk becomes first person to lose $200 billion after Twitter takeover: Report

    According to a person who spoke to the publication, the office smells like "leftover takeout food and body odour." Because there are no janitors to replenish supplies, workers have been compelled to bring their own toilet paper. According to reports, the Chief Twit closed the remaining four levels and squeezed the staff onto only two stories.

    Because Twitter stopped paying the rent on its Seattle office facility, the staff has been instructed to work from home. According to the source, Twitter will only have operations in New York City and San Francisco moving forward. At several of its New York locations, Musk has also let go of cleaners and security personnel.

    Also Read | Elon Musk: Twitter navigation to soon let users swipe between tweets, topics & trends

    According to the report, Musk instructed Twitter managers who were saved from being laid off in a recent round of mass layoffs to "approach their spending with a strategy known as zero-based budgeting."

    But Musk has also been investing in other things. In recent weeks, he has added a number of new staff. To work at Twitter, he has hired scores of engineers from his other businesses, including Tesla and SpaceX.

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2023, 4:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Twitter sued for failing to pay rent for San Francisco office gcw

    Twitter sued for failing to pay rent for San Francisco office

    Commercial LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 25; check latest rates - adt

    Commercial LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 25; check latest rates

    Elon Musk becomes first person to lose USD 200 billion after Twitter takeover Report gcw

    Elon Musk becomes first person to lose $200 billion after Twitter takeover: Report

    5 Advantages of Taking a PNB Home Loan in India

    5 Advantages of Taking a PNB Home Loan in India

    Failed ATM transaction Here's what you should do if debited money does NOT return AJR

    Failed ATM transaction? Here's what you should do if debited money does NOT return

    Recent Stories

    Namrata Malla Super SEXY pictures, video: Bhojpuri actress wishes Happy New Year in bikini top, shows off her cleavage RBA

    Namrata Malla Super SEXY pics, video: Bhojpuri actress wishes Happy New Year in bikini, shows off her cleavage

    Twitter sued for failing to pay rent for San Francisco office gcw

    Twitter sued for failing to pay rent for San Francisco office

    Noida Fight erupts between two groups at New Year Party after women forced for selfies - adt

    Noida: Fight erupts between two groups at New Year Party after women forced for selfies

    Google Pixel 6a available for Rs 16000 on Flipkart Check out details of the amazing deal gcw

    Google Pixel 6a available for Rs 16,000 on Flipkart! Check out details of the amazing deal

    Photos Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Charan and more south actors welcome New Year in style RBA

    Photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Charan and more south actors welcome New Year in style

    Recent Videos

    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon
    India tests extended range BrahMos from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    India successfully tests extended range BrahMos missile from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon
    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Video Icon