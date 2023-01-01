Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk: Twitter navigation to soon let users swipe between tweets, topics & trends

    Twitter will allow users to swipe and switch between different views that will contain followed and recommended trends, tweets and topics. The microblogging platform already allows users to swap between a chronological timeline that shows tweets in a particular order.

    First Published Jan 1, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

    In a new Tweet, Elon Musk announced a new Twitter feature that will arrive in January. Users of Twitter will be able to swipe and flip between views that display trending and suggested tweets, topics, and trends. Musk originally made a hint about it earlier this month. Users of the microblogging network may already switch between a timeline that displays tweets in chronological order.

    Currently, the home timeline shows suggested tweets, and by touching the stars symbol in the top right corner of the screen, the most recent tweets are displayed in chronological order. Musk said, “main timeline should allow for an easy sideways swipe between top, latest, trending and topics that you follow.”

    One of the many things that Elon Musk is working on is a new feature that will increase views and make it simpler and faster to reach postings on Twitter than it was previously.

    Also Read | Happy New Year 2023: How to share new and custom WhatsApp sticker, GIFs to loved ones

    Even though there are still many unanswered questions regarding this future functionality, Twitter will start to resemble other social media sites once it is implemented. The ability to slide and swipe through postings is a fundamental feature of social networking sites like Instagram and Facebook.

    Since Musk's $44 billion acquisition of the microblogging site in October, a lot of previously unseen content has been available on the platform. Musk recently conducted a poll asking the audience if they thought he should step down as CEO of Twitter. The majority of the responses were in favour. Then he declared that he would resign from his job as soon as someone was found to take his place. However, he appears to still have a tonne of tasks to complete before resigning from his job with the business.

    Also Read | #UPIDown trends on Twitter as users unable to make payments on New Year's Eve 2022

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
