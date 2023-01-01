Elon Musk: Twitter navigation to soon let users swipe between tweets, topics & trends

Twitter will allow users to swipe and switch between different views that will contain followed and recommended trends, tweets and topics. The microblogging platform already allows users to swap between a chronological timeline that shows tweets in a particular order.

Currently, the home timeline shows suggested tweets, and by touching the stars symbol in the top right corner of the screen, the most recent tweets are displayed in chronological order. Musk said, “main timeline should allow for an easy sideways swipe between top, latest, trending and topics that you follow.”

One of the many things that Elon Musk is working on is a new feature that will increase views and make it simpler and faster to reach postings on Twitter than it was previously.

Even though there are still many unanswered questions regarding this future functionality, Twitter will start to resemble other social media sites once it is implemented. The ability to slide and swipe through postings is a fundamental feature of social networking sites like Instagram and Facebook.

Since Musk's $44 billion acquisition of the microblogging site in October, a lot of previously unseen content has been available on the platform. Musk recently conducted a poll asking the audience if they thought he should step down as CEO of Twitter. The majority of the responses were in favour. Then he declared that he would resign from his job as soon as someone was found to take his place. However, he appears to still have a tonne of tasks to complete before resigning from his job with the business.

