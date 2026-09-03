APEDA facilitated the export of an 18-metric-tonne NPOP-certified ethnic rice consignment from Tripura to Austria and the Netherlands. The move is set to provide local farmers with up to 40% higher prices compared to domestic market rates.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitated the flag-off of an 18-metric-tonne consignment of National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP)-certified ethnic rice from Tripura for export to Austria and the Netherlands.

According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the shipment, flagged off on September 2, includes four specific ethnic rice varieties grown in the state: Aromatic Kali Khasa Rice, Aromatic Harinarayan Rice, Biron Rice (white sticky rice), and Maimi Hanga Rice (Black Rice).

The produce was aggregated directly from local Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) backed by the Tripura State Organic Farming Development Agency (TSOFDA). Sonepat-based exporter M/s Pratithi Organic Foods managed the international dispatch.

The trade consignment followed a Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet organized in Tripura by APEDA in August, which linked local producers with potential overseas buyers.

Officials noted that European destinations such as Austria and the Netherlands maintain rigorous benchmarks regarding food safety, traceability, and certification standards.

Through this direct export channel, participating farmers are projected to realize price gains of up to 40 per cent compared to prevailing domestic market rates.

The formal flag-off event was attended by Tripura Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath, APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev, Tripura Agriculture Secretary Apurba Roy, APEDA Secretary Dr. Saswati Bose, NABARD General Manager Tanushri Bhattacharya, Director of Agriculture Phanibhusan Jamatia, and TSOFDA Mission Director Rajib Debbarma, alongside local farmers and logistics representatives.

Official Remarks on the Export Milestone

Tripura Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath

The Agriculture Minister, Government of Tripura, Ratan Lal Nath, said that the export of NPOP-certified ethnic rice from Tripura to international markets is a proud moment for the State and reflects the hard work of farmers, Farmer Producer Companies and other stakeholders.

He highlighted Tripura’s immense potential in organic and traditional agricultural products and said that such initiatives would help farmers access new markets, secure better price realisation and build sustainable livelihoods. He also said that the State Government is committed to strengthening the organic farming ecosystem and supporting producers in meeting international standards.

APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev

Chairman, APEDA, Abhishek Dev, said that the export of NPOP-certified ethnic rice from Tripura demonstrates the immense potential of the North Eastern Region to contribute to India’s growing organic and agricultural exports.

He highlighted that by connecting FPCs and farmers with international markets and strengthening certification, traceability and quality systems, APEDA is helping create sustainable and organised export opportunities. He further said that APEDA would continue to work closely with the Government of Tripura and other stakeholders to promote the State’s unique agricultural products in global markets.

The event reflects the coordinated efforts of APEDA, the Government of Tripura and stakeholders across the organic value chain to expand exports of certified organic products from the State, strengthen farmer linkages with international markets and create sustainable export opportunities for farmers and producers. (ANI)