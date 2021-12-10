Trade safe and earn an additional income

Trading on reputed online platforms like Binomo comes with various advantages like lower brokerage fees, more control, and flexibility, avoiding brokerage bias, and withdrawals 1 to 3 days.

Everyone is looking for ways to get additional income. While financial stability does not require a massive amount of investment it is important to make the most out of your money. It is for the same reason that trading has become a popular investment method. Unlike other investment options, such as real estate or gold, you don't need a large amount to start with.

Real estate is a lucrative investment option with an increasing value over time, steady cash flow and even tax benefits but it also requires a huge amount of money let alone the fact that it is a long term investment which can at times become problematic. Unlike real estate, gold ensures liquidity and is a hedge against inflation but it is also a passive investment option that is difficult to store and prone to losses owing to price correction. On the other hand, you can start trading for as low as Rs 350 and have more control over your money.

Online trading platforms have made trading even more popular as it provides traders with more stability and freedom. Online trading platforms are not only convenient but also make trading an investment option for young and old alike.

Trading on reputed online platforms like Binomo comes with various advantages like lower brokerage fees, more control, and flexibility, avoiding brokerage bias, and withdrawals 1 to 3 days. It also helps you gain a better understanding of your investment as you are the one who is handling your money and is responsible for it. Binomo is not only legit but also safe and user-friendly. The trading platform is offered by a real legal company regulated by the International Financial Commission. Binomo has also won the certificate of quality of trades from Verify My Trade. Users can also check various reviews online which assure that the platform is real, safe and legit.

With Binomo, anyone interested in the equity market can do trading. It is also helpful for those interested to improve their trading skills. The platform is available in various languages including English and Hindi. To start trading, one needs to sign up and create an account on Binomo. You can sign up on the Binomo login page using your email and password and create your account.

The first step to start trading is to choose an asset and set the time when the trade is finished. You can also forecast whether the chart will go UP or Down. You can also earn extra by referring traders. Binomo also provides a welcome bonus of 25% on a free account. Other than this traders are also likely to get non-deposit bonuses during promotions or for VIP accounts and deposit bonuses.

Popular deposit methods include options like NetBanking, UPI, Indian cash/Indian Exchanger, PayTm and Globepay. The minimum deposit for investment is $5. Sometimes the company may request an ID to verify your account. Binomo also has a help centre where traders can get answers to their queries. You can download the Binomo app from Google Play or App Store.

RISK WARNING- INVESTMENT IS SUBJECT TO MARKET RISK, PLEASE DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH BEFORE INVESTING

Disclaimer: This is a featured content