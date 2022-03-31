Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Tata to BMW: 5 auto firms to increase vehicle prices from April 1

    First Published Mar 31, 2022, 6:25 PM IST

    With the start of the new fiscal year on April 1, automakers such as Hero MotoCorp, BMW India, Mercedes-Benz India, Audi India, and Tata Motors will realign and raise pricing throughout the model range.

    Tata Motors said on March 22 that the pricing of its commercial vehicle line will be raised by 2-2.5 percent, depending on particular models and variations, beginning April 1.

    The quick rise in the prices of commodities such as steel, aluminium, and other precious metals, as well as increased expenses of other raw materials, has prompted this price increase in commercial vehicles, according to Tata Motors.

    Also Read | Tata Altroz DCA automatic launched in India; Check price, specs, features and more

    Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, said on March 29 that it will raise the ex-showroom pricing of its bikes and scooters beginning April 5.

    According to the firm, the upward revision was required to counteract the impact of rising commodity costs. "The price revision would be up to Rs 2,000, with the actual quantum of increase dependent on the individual model and market," the firm said in a statement.

    BMW India has announced that prices throughout its model range would be increased by up to 3.5 percent from April 1. The price increase will be implemented to adapt material and logistical costs, as well as currency rates, according to the firm.

    Mercedes-Benz India announced an increase in the prices of its complete model lineup, beginning April 1. According to Mercedes-Benz India, the next price adjustment would be in the region of 3% across the full model range. According to the corporation, the ongoing increase in input prices, along with an increase in logistics rates, has put substantial pressure on the company's total costs.

    Also Read | Mercedes-Maybach S-Class launched; know specifications, price, more

    The German luxury automaker has stated that it would raise the cost of its vehicles in India from April 1. In India, the manufacturer announced it will boost prices by up to 3% across the board.

    Also Read | Maserati MC20 sports car to launch in India in Q3 2022

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mahindra enters NFT market with 4 Thar SUV auction to continue till March 31 gcw

    Mahindra enters NFT market with 4 Thar SUV, auction to continue till March 31

    Elon Musk dances as he hands over Teslas from new German Gigafactory gcw

    Elon Musk dances as he hands over Teslas from new German Gigafactory

    Tata Altroz DCA automatic launched in India Check price specs features and more gcw

    Tata Altroz DCA automatic launched in India; Check price, specs, features and more

    Hero MotoCorp unveils Vida as its brand for electric vehicles gcw

    Hero MotoCorp unveils 'Vida' as its brand for electric vehicles

    Skoda Slavia 1 dot 5 TSI launched in India know price features more gcw

    Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI launched in India; know price, features, more

    Recent Stories

    football Qatar World Cup 2022 Final Draw: When, Where, What time, How to Watch and more snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022 Final Draw: When, Where, What time, How to Watch and more

    All COVID restrictions in Maharashtra to end on April 2 gcw

    All COVID restrictions in Maharashtra to end on April 2

    All you need to know about dementia that Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with drb

    All you need to know about dementia that Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with

    Watch Toddler battling leukaemia fulfils his wish; his reaction will leave you in tears-tgy

    Watch: Toddler battling leukaemia fulfils his wish; his reaction will leave you in tears

    Withdraw no confidence motion will dissolve Parliament Pakistan PM tells Opposition gcw

    Withdraw no-confidence motion, will dissolve Parliament: Pakistan PM tells Opposition

    Recent Videos

    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon
    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon