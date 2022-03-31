From Tata to BMW: 5 auto firms to increase vehicle prices from April 1

With the start of the new fiscal year on April 1, automakers such as Hero MotoCorp, BMW India, Mercedes-Benz India, Audi India, and Tata Motors will realign and raise pricing throughout the model range.

Tata Motors said on March 22 that the pricing of its commercial vehicle line will be raised by 2-2.5 percent, depending on particular models and variations, beginning April 1. The quick rise in the prices of commodities such as steel, aluminium, and other precious metals, as well as increased expenses of other raw materials, has prompted this price increase in commercial vehicles, according to Tata Motors. Also Read | Tata Altroz DCA automatic launched in India; Check price, specs, features and more

Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, said on March 29 that it will raise the ex-showroom pricing of its bikes and scooters beginning April 5. According to the firm, the upward revision was required to counteract the impact of rising commodity costs. "The price revision would be up to Rs 2,000, with the actual quantum of increase dependent on the individual model and market," the firm said in a statement.

BMW India has announced that prices throughout its model range would be increased by up to 3.5 percent from April 1. The price increase will be implemented to adapt material and logistical costs, as well as currency rates, according to the firm.

Mercedes-Benz India announced an increase in the prices of its complete model lineup, beginning April 1. According to Mercedes-Benz India, the next price adjustment would be in the region of 3% across the full model range. According to the corporation, the ongoing increase in input prices, along with an increase in logistics rates, has put substantial pressure on the company's total costs. Also Read | Mercedes-Maybach S-Class launched; know specifications, price, more