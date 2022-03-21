Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tata Altroz DCA automatic launched in India; Check price, specs, features and more

     In case you missed it, the Tata Altroz was debuted in India in 2020 and was the only premium hatchback in its market without an automatic transmission until now.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 21, 2022, 1:53 PM IST

    Tata Motors has finally announced the prices of Altroz automatic versions in India; Tata Altroz DCA prices in India vary from 8.1 lakh and 9.9 lakh. In case you missed it, the Tata Altroz was debuted in India in 2020 and was the only premium hatchback in its market without an automatic transmission until now.

    Variant & colours: Tata Altroz DCA is available in four variations - XMA+, XTA, XZA, and XZA+ - and now comes in a new Opera Blue colour choice in addition to the previously available Downtown Red, Avenue White, Harbour Blue, and Arcade Grey. In addition to these, the Altroz automatic is available in a Dark edition.

    Features: The Tata Altroz DCA has a seven-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a semi-digital instrument panel with a seven-inch TFT, push-button start/stop, automatic air conditioning, rain-sensing wipers, a Harman sound system, automatic headlamps, and the iRA suite for connected technology. Along with these features, the Altroz DCA boasts a segment-first auto park feature that activates park-lock even when the handbrake is not engaged. The hatchback also has twin front airbags, ABS and EBD with corner stability control, a rear parking camera, reverse parking sensors, and other safety features.

    Also Read | Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI launched in India; know price, features, more

    Specifications: The Tata Altroz DCA has a dual-clutch automatic gearbox that is more engaging than the AMT transmission found in the Tata Nexon and Tata Tiago. This automatic transmission is paired with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 85 horsepower and 113 Nm of peak torque. The Altroz iTurbo (with turbo petrol engine) is still available with a five-speed manual transmission.

    According to Tata Motors, the DCA gearbox is the world's first dual-clutch transmission with a planetary gear arrangement. Because it has fewer moving components than a traditional dual-clutch gearbox (DCT), it is more dependable than typical DCT units. For a jerk-free ride, the hatchback has a wet clutch with active cooling technology and shift-by-wire.

    Also Read | Mercedes-Maybach S-Class launched; know specifications, price, more

    Also Read | Maserati MC20 sports car to launch in India in Q3 2022

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2022, 1:53 PM IST
