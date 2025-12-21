The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has empowered over 11.25 lakh MSE sellers, who have secured government orders worth Rs 7.44 lakh crore. MSEs now account for 44.8% of the total order value, far exceeding the mandated 25% procurement target.

GeM Boosts MSE Participation in Public Procurement

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has emerged as a powerful catalyst for inclusive public procurement, with more than 11.25 lakh Micro and Small Enterprise (MSE) sellers securing government orders worth Rs 7.44 lakh crore, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

As of November 2025, MSEs accounted for 44.8 per cent of the total order value transacted on the GeM platform--significantly exceeding the mandated 25 per cent procurement target for small enterprises. The milestone highlights the growing role of smaller businesses in India's government purchasing ecosystem and reflects the platform's success in democratising access to large-scale procurement opportunities.

Launched to bring transparency, efficiency and inclusivity to public procurement, GeM enables enterprises across regions and sectors to compete on an equal footing. From clean energy firms supplying renewable solutions to technology startups delivering high-value digital services, the platform has helped break traditional barriers related to scale, location and prior experience.

Empowering Women-Led Enterprises

Women-led enterprises have shown notable progress on the platform. Over two lakh women-owned MSEs are currently active on GeM, collectively securing government orders worth more than Rs 78,000 crore. Initiatives such as Womaniya, aimed at onboarding, training and capacity building, have played a key role in enhancing women entrepreneurs' participation in public procurement.

Platform Features Promoting Inclusivity

GeM's design aligns closely with national procurement policies by offering features such as dedicated filters to identify MSE, women-led and SC/ST sellers, purchase preferences, and relaxations in Earnest Money Deposit and turnover requirements. These measures are intended to encourage wider participation while ensuring transparency and accountability in government buying processes.

Impact and Alignment with National Goals

Recent transactions underscore the platform's impact. In November 2025 alone, women-led and SC/ST-owned enterprises delivered projects ranging from renewable energy solutions and surveillance infrastructure to advanced technology services, securing contracts running into hundreds of crores of rupees.

By integrating digital processes with inclusive procurement policies, GeM continues to support national initiatives such as Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. The rising participation of MSEs, startups, and women entrepreneurs signals a shift towards a more accessible and regionally balanced public procurement framework, one in which enterprise size is no longer a barrier to opportunity. (ANI)