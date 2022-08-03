Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Swiggy to allow employees to take external projects under Moonlighting Police

    Under certain conditions, the moonlighting policy permits employees to work second jobs outside their primary job's normal business hours.

    Swiggy to allow employees to take external projects under Moonlighting Police - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Aug 3, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

    Swiggy, a food ordering and delivery platform, announced an industry-first 'Moonlighting policy' on Wednesday, wherein employees can take on external projects for pro-bono or economic consideration based on internal approvals.

    According to a company release, "This could include activity outside of office hours or on weekends that has no impact on their productivity on the full-time job or has any conflict of interest with Swiggy's business."

    Under certain conditions, the moonlighting policy permits employees to work second jobs outside their primary job's normal business hours.

    Explaining the reasoning behind the move, the Bengaluru-based firm stated that during the countywide lockdowns, a significant portion of the working population discovered new hobbies and possibly even an activity that provided an additional source of income.

    The company explained that whether volunteering with an NGO, working as a dance instructor, or creating social media content, Swiggy firmly believes that working on such projects outside of one's full-time employment can significantly contribute to an individual's professional and personal development.

    The policy specifies guidelines that employees must follow when working on Moonlighting projects.

    Projects with a higher risk of conflict of interest or interference with the employee's Swiggy duties are subject to an approval process. Bundl Technologies' full-time employees, including subsidiaries, affiliates, associates, and group companies, are covered by the policy. Bundl Technologies Pvt Ltd manages the Swiggy app.

    "Our goal with the Moonlighting Policy is to enable employees to pursue their interests without being restricted by their full-time employment obligations with us." Swiggy's Head of Human Resources, Girish Menon, says, "This is another step on our path to becoming a world-class 'people-first' organisation."

    Swiggy announced a permanent work-from-anywhere policy for most of its roles last week.

    Also Read: Watch: Swiggy delivery agent waits helplessly in heavy rain at traffic signal; wins netizens' heart

    Also Read: Swiggy scales down Supr Daily, temporarily suspends Swiggy Genie in 3 cities

    Also Read: Swiggy to soon test use of drones for quick delivery service

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2022, 3:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did you miss Income tax return 2021 22 deadline Here s what you should do now gcw

    Did you miss Income tax return 2021-22 deadline? Here's what you should do now

    Government reduces windfall tax on diesel and ATF, increases levy on domestic crude oil - adt

    Government reduces windfall tax on diesel and ATF, increases levy on domestic crude oil

    Oppo Xiaomi Vivo India served notices for tax evasion says Nirmala Sitharaman gcw

    Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo India served notices for tax evasion, says Nirmala Sitharaman

    Indian Rupee has not collapsed, it find its own course: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Indian Rupee has not collapsed, it is finding its own course: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    UK Royal Mint launches new Lord Ganesh gold bar to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi gcw

    UK Royal Mint launches new 'Lord Ganesh' gold bar to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

    Recent Stories

    Meet Shyja, the Kerala woman who loves her moustache

    Meet Shyja, the Kerala woman who loves her moustache

    Google Pixel 6a receives Android 13 Public Beta update know how to install on your phone gcw

    Google Pixel 6a receives Android 13 Public Beta update; know how to install on your phone

    Dia Mirza gets emotional and remembers her late niece Tanya Kakde: 'Life Can Be So So Cruel' RBA

    Dia Mirza gets emotional and remembers her late niece Tanya Kakde: 'Life Can Be So So Cruel'

    Google Pixel 6a users face security issue with its fingerprint scanner Report gcw

    Google Pixel 6a users face security issue with its fingerprint scanner: Report

    Ranbir Kapoor copies Rashmika Mandanna's style; here's what he did RBA

    Ranbir Kapoor copies Rashmika Mandanna's style; here's what he did

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon