Swiggy to allow employees to take external projects under Moonlighting Police

Under certain conditions, the moonlighting policy permits employees to work second jobs outside their primary job's normal business hours.

Swiggy, a food ordering and delivery platform, announced an industry-first 'Moonlighting policy' on Wednesday, wherein employees can take on external projects for pro-bono or economic consideration based on internal approvals.

According to a company release, "This could include activity outside of office hours or on weekends that has no impact on their productivity on the full-time job or has any conflict of interest with Swiggy's business."

Under certain conditions, the moonlighting policy permits employees to work second jobs outside their primary job's normal business hours.

Explaining the reasoning behind the move, the Bengaluru-based firm stated that during the countywide lockdowns, a significant portion of the working population discovered new hobbies and possibly even an activity that provided an additional source of income.

The company explained that whether volunteering with an NGO, working as a dance instructor, or creating social media content, Swiggy firmly believes that working on such projects outside of one's full-time employment can significantly contribute to an individual's professional and personal development.

The policy specifies guidelines that employees must follow when working on Moonlighting projects.

Projects with a higher risk of conflict of interest or interference with the employee's Swiggy duties are subject to an approval process. Bundl Technologies' full-time employees, including subsidiaries, affiliates, associates, and group companies, are covered by the policy. Bundl Technologies Pvt Ltd manages the Swiggy app.

"Our goal with the Moonlighting Policy is to enable employees to pursue their interests without being restricted by their full-time employment obligations with us." Swiggy's Head of Human Resources, Girish Menon, says, "This is another step on our path to becoming a world-class 'people-first' organisation."

Swiggy announced a permanent work-from-anywhere policy for most of its roles last week.

Also Read: Watch: Swiggy delivery agent waits helplessly in heavy rain at traffic signal; wins netizens' heart

Also Read: Swiggy scales down Supr Daily, temporarily suspends Swiggy Genie in 3 cities

Also Read: Swiggy to soon test use of drones for quick delivery service