Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Swiggy scales down Supr Daily, temporarily suspends Swiggy Genie in 3 cities

    "We have a rigorous transition and closure strategy in place to minimise the impact on our users, as well as brand and vendor partners. We will continue to service people in Bangalore and increase our efforts here," stated Swiggy co-founder and CEO Phani Kishan Addepalli.

    Swiggy scales down Supr Daily temporarily suspends Swiggy Genie in 3 cities gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 11, 2022, 1:38 PM IST

    Due to restructuring and operational difficulties, two Swiggy services—Swiggy Genie and Supr Daily—have been disrupted. In a blog post, the firm claimed that it is revamping Supr Daily and that services would be discontinued in five locations. Swiggy Genie will also be temporarily suspended in three cities.

    Supr Daily will cease operations in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai as part of the reorganisation. "We have a rigorous transition and closure strategy in place to minimise the impact on our users, as well as brand and vendor partners. We will continue to service people in Bangalore and increase our efforts here," stated Swiggy co-founder and CEO Phani Kishan Addepalli.

    The reorganisation affects employees in these five locations as well as certain corporate staff as the firm right-sizes the organisation to match its scale and stage. "I'm pleased to inform you that we've located appropriate jobs for a substantial majority of the people inside the open requisitions across the broader business and anticipate to place the remainder in the coming weeks," the blog stated.

    Also Read | Swiggy to soon test use of drones for quick delivery service

    Swiggy purchased Supr Daily in mid-2018, when it was serving around 6,000 orders per day in a few Mumbai areas. Swiggy's journey beyond meal delivery and into convenience and shopping began with Supr Daily at the time. Over the previous four years, we have grown Supr Daily services to fulfil 200,000 daily orders across six locations, carving ourselves a niche in meeting a critical customer demand.

    Meanwhile, Swiggy Genie is temporarily inaccessible in three of the 68 cities, according to the business. Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru are among the places where these services have been disrupted.

    Also Read | Swiggy, Zomato down in several cities across India, netizens can't keep calm

    Also Read | CCI orders probe of Zomato, Swiggy conduct, requires investigation

    Last Updated May 11, 2022, 1:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    LIC IPO: Know the allotment date and how to check your application status - adt

    LIC IPO: Know the allotment date and how to check your application status

    Good news for government employees another DA hike likely by August gcw

    Good news for government employees; another DA hike likely by August

    Govt warns Ola Uber others says resolve customer issues or face action gcw

    Govt warns cab services like Ola, Uber; says resolve customer issues or face action

    Apple senior executive Ian Goodfellow quits after being asked to return to office gcw

    Apple's senior executive Ian Goodfellow quits after being asked to return to office

    Punit Balan Studios Set To Present Most Heart Touching Yet Heart Wrenching Story Of Kashmir The Hindu Boy

    Punit Balan Studios Set To Present Most Heart Touching Yet Heart Wrenching Story Of Kashmir: The Hindu Boy

    Recent Stories

    football epl Liverpool's Klopp hails 'machine' Mane amid Bayern Munich, Barcelona transfer links snt

    Liverpool's Klopp hails 'machine' Mane amid Bayern Munich, Barcelona transfer links

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans-Lucknow Super Giants: Hardik Pandya explains what made GT ruthless against LSG-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya explains what made GT ruthless against LSG

    AP PGECET 2022: Registration process commences; know eligibility criteria, steps to apply - adt

    AP PGECET 2022: Registration process commences; know eligibility criteria, steps to apply

    Koffee With Karan 7 Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor to be a part of Karan Johar show drb

    Koffee With Karan 7: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor to be a part of Karan Johar's show?

    Nepal bowler's Pushpa celebration irks ICC; says gone so far on social media-ayh

    Nepal bowler's 'Pushpa' celebration impresses ICC; says gone so far on social media

    Recent Videos

    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon