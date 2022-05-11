Swiggy scales down Supr Daily, temporarily suspends Swiggy Genie in 3 cities

"We have a rigorous transition and closure strategy in place to minimise the impact on our users, as well as brand and vendor partners. We will continue to service people in Bangalore and increase our efforts here," stated Swiggy co-founder and CEO Phani Kishan Addepalli.

Due to restructuring and operational difficulties, two Swiggy services—Swiggy Genie and Supr Daily—have been disrupted. In a blog post, the firm claimed that it is revamping Supr Daily and that services would be discontinued in five locations. Swiggy Genie will also be temporarily suspended in three cities.

Supr Daily will cease operations in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai as part of the reorganisation. "We have a rigorous transition and closure strategy in place to minimise the impact on our users, as well as brand and vendor partners. We will continue to service people in Bangalore and increase our efforts here," stated Swiggy co-founder and CEO Phani Kishan Addepalli.

The reorganisation affects employees in these five locations as well as certain corporate staff as the firm right-sizes the organisation to match its scale and stage. "I'm pleased to inform you that we've located appropriate jobs for a substantial majority of the people inside the open requisitions across the broader business and anticipate to place the remainder in the coming weeks," the blog stated.

Swiggy purchased Supr Daily in mid-2018, when it was serving around 6,000 orders per day in a few Mumbai areas. Swiggy's journey beyond meal delivery and into convenience and shopping began with Supr Daily at the time. Over the previous four years, we have grown Supr Daily services to fulfil 200,000 daily orders across six locations, carving ourselves a niche in meeting a critical customer demand.

Meanwhile, Swiggy Genie is temporarily inaccessible in three of the 68 cities, according to the business. Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru are among the places where these services have been disrupted.

