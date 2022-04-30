Swiggy to soon test use of drones for quick delivery service

Swiggy claimed in a blog post that a delivery partner will then pick up purchases from the 'common point' and deliver them to the client. Swiggy's grocery delivery service Instamart will be evaluated using drones in a test programme.

Swiggy, an online food-delivery company, has announced that it would soon test the use of drones for its 'Instamart' quick grocery delivery service.

The business has chosen four drone companies to launch its initiative in Bengaluru and the Delhi-NCR region. The four firms chosen for the project are Garuda Aerospace, Skyeair Mobility, ANRA+TechEagle Consortia, and Marut Dronetech.

Swiggy will employ drones to resupply inventory across dark businesses, from the seller's position to the common point closest to the customer's delivery address. It will essentially be finishing what it refers to as the middle-delivery layer. Dark shop is a tiny fulfilment centre that enables ultra-fast delivery.

Swiggy claimed in a blog post that a delivery partner will then pick up purchases from the 'common point' and deliver them to the client. Swiggy's grocery delivery service Instamart will be evaluated using drones in a test programme.

The pilot run will be carried out in two stages. The experimental initiative will be handled by Garuda and Skyeair in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR, respectively. The first pilot is set to begin as soon as next week to examine the effectiveness of drones in delivering meals. "Our intention is to leverage useful learnings from the first tranche to develop a tranche two experiment that precisely addresses any weaknesses that are uncovered," Swiggy explained.

Also Read | Swiggy, Zomato down in several cities across India, netizens can't keep calm

A few weeks ago, the food delivery company issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for this project. According to the firm, it got 345 registrations in response to the proposition. The four businesses were chosen through an examination process that included legal, financial, and technical rounds.

Also Read | CCI orders probe of Zomato, Swiggy conduct, requires investigation