Nagaland's Dear Godavari Morning, Dear Comet Evening, and Dear Goose Night lotteries offer a Rs 1 crore top prize. Results are available on authorized websites like nagalandlotteries.com after 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM respectively.

The Nagaland State Lottery continues to attract hopeful participants across India, with today's draws—Dear Godavari Morning (1 PM), Dear Comet Evening (6 PM), and Dear Goose Night (8 PM)—offering a top prize of Rs 1 crore. These results are part of India's legally regulated lottery system operational in 13 states.

According to the official schedule, the results for each draw will be updated live on authorized websites including nagalandlotteries.com, lotterysambad.com, and nagalandlotterysambad.com. Participants can check their ticket numbers shortly after the scheduled draw times.

Prize structure:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Daily draw timings:

Dear Morning Draw: 1:00 PM

Dear Evening Draw: 6:00 PM

Dear Night Draw: 8:00 PM

How to check your result:

Visit one of the official lottery result websites.

Go to the "Lottery Sambad Result" section.

Locate today's draw by name and date (e.g., "Dear Godavari – June 10").

Click on "View Result" and match your ticket number.

How to claim your prize:

Winners must fill out the official claim form available on the Nagaland State Lottery website and submit it along with:

A copy of the winning ticket

Valid ID proof

For prizes exceeding Rs 10,000, claims must be submitted to the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata, as per official guidelines.

Weekly draw schedule: