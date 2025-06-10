Six crew members rescued from the fire-hit Singapore-flagged MV Wan Hai 503 were rushed to AJ Hospital in Mangaluru. Two are critically injured with 35–40% burns, including severe airway injuries, according to hospital officials.

Mangaluru: Of the 18 rescued crew members of the Singapore-flagged MV Wan Hai 503, six were brought to the AJ Hospital for medical treatment post-midnight on Tuesday. Dinesh Kadam, plastic surgeon at AJ Hospital, said that two rescuees had critical injuries with 35 to 40 per cent burns.

The Indian Naval Ship (INS) Surat, carrying the rescued crew members who sustained injuries in the vessel fire, arrived at the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA), Panambur, earlier.

Six rescued crew members admitted to AJ Hospital, Mangaluru

According to Plastic Surgeon Kadam, the six rescuees are from multiple nationalities, including Chinese and Indonesian. Of the six rescued crew members, two have suffered critical injuries.

"We have received six patients. All of them have burns. Three are Chinese nationals, two are from Burma (Myanmar), and one is from Indonesia. Two are critically injured with 35-40 per cent burns. Mainly, they have airway burns, that is, respiratory burns, which are much more severe. They have breathing problems. We have to monitor closely over a few days and see how they do. Right now, we're giving all the attention and critical care," Kadam told reporters here.

Scroll to load tweet…

INS Surat brings injured crew to New Mangalore Port Authority

The Indian Navy, in a closely coordinated search and rescue operation with the Coast Guard, DG Shipping, and other stakeholders, safely rescued 18 out of 22 crew members of the Singapore-flagged MV Wan Hai 503 after a fire broke out.

"The inputs of the incident were received at IFC IOR at about 0930 hours on June 9. INS Surat and a Dornier aircraft were immediately deployed by the Indian Navy to render necessary assistance, and at about 1630 hours, 18 out of 22 crew members were safely rescued by Surat. First aid has been rendered to the injured crew members, and the ship is presently proceeding to New Mangalore for disembarkation and further medical management," the Navy said in a statement.

According to the Indian Navy, the vessel was carrying 22 crew members, including eight Chinese, six Taiwanese, five Myanmarese, and three Indonesian nationals. Following the explosion and escalation of the fire, the crew abandoned the ship.

"18 crew members have been rescued, while four remain missing. A search and rescue operation is currently underway," it said.

The MV had reported an internal container explosion and a resultant major fire onboard. The incident occurred at around 44 nautical miles off Azhikkal, Kerala and 130 nautical miles northwest of Kochi.

According to a release, preliminary reports suggest that 10-15 containers have fallen overboard. The vessel was en route from Colombo, Sri Lanka, to Nhava Sheva, Mumbai, with an expected time of arrival (ETA) on 10 June.