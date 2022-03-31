Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Standard Carpets Pioneers UAE’s Vision for Industrial Growth

    The new state-of-the-art facility aims to bring all stages of manufacturing under one roof and thus ensure the quality of products which will enable the company to explore opportunities in more mature markets.

    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Mar 31, 2022, 4:43 PM IST

    Standard Carpets, UAE’s largest producer and exporter of broadloom carpets, is in the process of building the region's largest flooring plant facility under one roof, in Dubai Industrial City. Upon completion in 2023, the new manufacturing plant, covering 1.6 million square feet, would become one of the world’s largest single facility flooring plants. 

    With the new facility, the production capacity of Standard Carpets will increase by 40 percent, allowing to produce an additional 400 tonnes of yarn per month in the first phase of development. "At present, our current facility is 1.3 million square feet and produces 18 million square feet of flooring every month. The current expansion will more than double the plot size and be completed over two phases. The first phase will increase existing production of wall to wall carpet, carpet tiles, artificial grass by almost 50%. The second phase, will include the introduction new product lines," said Gulu Waney, Chairman, Standard Carpets.

    The new state-of-the-art facility aims to bring all stages of manufacturing under one roof and thus ensure the quality of products which will enable the company to explore opportunities in more mature markets. At present, Standard Carpets exports to over 60 countries internationally with the core values of quality, sustainability, innovation and responsibility and aims to become the leading global supplier of flooring. The five biggest markets of Standard Carpets include Australia, New Zealand, The United States, Canada and Saudi Arabia. 

    Standard Carpets was established in 1997 from a small rented premises in Sharjah aimed to supply wall to wall carpet to the domestic market. Over time, the facility developed into a vertically integrated factory producing wall to wall carpet, carpet tiles and artificial grass. The company considers customers as partners and provides solutions with the future in mind. This can be seen in efforts such as their solar power project, where the entire facility is covered in solar panels to become the largest producer of renewable energy in the private sector.These core values reflect in the recycling of raw materials and wastewater as well, fulfilling their ethical and social responsibility as manufacturers. 

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2022, 4:43 PM IST
