user
user icon

India faces $6 billion export loss to US due to 10% tariffs, could rise to $31 billion at 25%: Emkay

Despite potential fallout in key sectors such as auto, pharma, and electronics, the report highlights that India's most vulnerable industries are apparel and gems/jewellery.

India faces $6 billion export loss to US due to 10% tariffs, could rise to $31 billion at 25%: Emkay AJR
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 29, 2025, 9:41 AM IST

India could see a loss of around USD 6 billion, or 0.16 per cent of its GDP, in exports to the US if broad tariffs of 10 per cent are enacted, Emkay Global, a research & investment firm, said in a latest report. The Financial services company said in the report that the impact could increase significantly, reaching up to USD 31 billion if tariffs rise to 25 per cent.

While the specifics of reciprocal tariff measures remain uncertain, a broad country-level tariff on India appears to be the most likely scenario, the report added. Despite potential fallout in key sectors such as auto, pharma, and electronics, the report highlights that India's most vulnerable industries are apparel and gems/jewellery.

Additionally, the report suggests potential "easy wins" in tariff negotiations, such as higher energy and defence imports, which could help mitigate some of the losses. "We identify these 'Easy Wins' as: i) increasing energy (crude oil, natural gas) imports from the US, ii) increase defence purchases and cooperation, iii) reduce tariffs on certain agri/food commodities, and iv) lower tariffs on foreign EVs," the report said, adding that India should pursue negotiations with the US by offering concessions in some key sectors, which would not hurt domestic industry, but are important politically/economically for Trump, in exchange for tariff mitigation elsewhere.

The report adds that the broader US tariff war has aims beyond trade policy, with China likely to continue being targeted. It adds that India's opportunity from this war is limited. "India has not gained global market share in the low-skill areas that China has vacated post-Covid, and China exports relatively more complex products than India (75 per cent of Chinese exports to the world are complex vs 45 per cent for India), leaving limited opportunities for India," the report added.

Beginning on April 2, the Trump administration intends to implement reciprocal tariffs on trading partners as part of the "Fair and Reciprocal Plan". In other developments, Arvind Virmani, Member Niti Aayog said tha a bilateral trade between India and the US is likely to be signed by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, on March 29, the US President Donald Trump said that the 'tariffs are going to work out well between New Delhi and the Washington, DC,' expecting a favorable outcome.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian stock markets open flat, experts predict cautious end-of-month trading AJR

Indian stock markets open flat, experts predict cautious end-of-month trading

India's economic surge: How GDP doubled to $4.2 trillion in a decade ddr

India's economic surge: How GDP doubled to $4.2 trillion in a decade

No odds no fear can stop willpower Gautam Adani hails employee's bungee jump on wheelchair (WATCH) snt

'No odds, no fear can stop willpower': Gautam Adani hails employee's bungee jump on wheelchair (WATCH)

Indian stock market: BSE Sensex opens in red, Nifty50 below 23,500 amid tariff pressure of US auto imports shk

Indian stock market: BSE Sensex opens in red, Nifty50 below 23,500 amid tariff pressure of US auto imports

How India handles e-waste: Recycling, disposal and future trends AJR

How India handles e-waste: Recycling, disposal and future trends

Recent Stories

Vivo X200 Ultra design teased! Will it feature dedicated camera control button? gcw

Vivo X200 Ultra design teased! Will it feature dedicated camera control button?

10 must-see most beautiful places to visit in the Kullu Valley; Check here ATG

10 must-see most beautiful places to visit in the Kullu Valley; Check here

Mumbai police responds to media speculations on Sushant Singh Rajput death case CBI closure report MEG

Mumbai police responds to media speculations on Sushant Singh Rajput death case CBI closure report 

IPL 2025: Hazlewood hails RCB's adaptability, praises Yash Dayal after dominant win over CSK snt

IPL 2025: Hazlewood hails RCB's adaptability, praises Yash Dayal after dominant win over CSK

'Kerala should adopt Immigration Bill to curb illegal migrants': BJP leader V Muraleedharan anr

'Kerala should adopt Immigration Bill to curb illegal migrants': BJP leader V Muraleedharan

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Video Icon
Farmers Hold Human Skeletons in Protest, Demands Centre to Implement MSP | Asianet Newsable

Farmers Hold Human Skeletons in Protest, Demands Centre to Implement MSP | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Panic Grips Bangkok as 7.7 Quake Shakes Myanmar, People Flood Streets

Panic Grips Bangkok as 7.7 Quake Shakes Myanmar, People Flood Streets

Video Icon
Mahima Kumari Mewar Lashes Out at SP MP Ramji Lal Suman Over Statement on Rana Sanga

Mahima Kumari Mewar Lashes Out at SP MP Ramji Lal Suman Over Statement on Rana Sanga

Video Icon
Shock and Panic as Sky-High Pool Sways During 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Bangkok

Shock and Panic as Sky-High Pool Sways During 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Bangkok

Video Icon