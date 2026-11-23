Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman detailed India's decade of poverty reduction, noting that nearly 50 crore people escaped poverty. She emphasized future strategies to ensure sustained economic progress and prevent households from slipping back.

Sitharaman Highlights Indias Decadelong Success in Poverty Reduction

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday highlighted the government's efforts to address poverty through welfare delivery, financial inclusion and livelihood support, saying the next phase of development must ensure that people who have moved out of poverty do not slip back.

In an article published on her LinkedIn account titled The Decade India Turned the Tide on Poverty, Sitharaman said India's approach over the last decade had shifted from temporary relief to addressing the basic deprivations that keep households poor. She referred to the World Bank's Poverty and Equity Brief on India, which said nearly 50 crore Indians had moved out of poverty between 2011 and 2023, while extreme poverty had been almost eradicated.

“For over six decades after Independence, eradicating mass poverty remained an unfulfilled promise,” she said, adding that the last decade had brought a fundamental shift in the way poverty was addressed. Sitharaman said access to housing, sanitation, drinking water and healthcare was important in preventing families from falling back into poverty. She cited programmes such as Swachh Bharat, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ujjwala Yojana, PM Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat as measures aimed at improving household conditions and reducing financial vulnerability.

On financial inclusion, she said more than 59 crore Jan Dhan accounts had helped government benefits reach recipients directly, while the MUDRA scheme had seen 60 crore loan accounts sanctioned, around two-thirds of them for women. She also highlighted the role of women's self-help groups in promoting entrepreneurship and livelihoods, saying more than 3.7 crore women had become Lakhpati Didis.

However, the Finance Minister said the next phase of poverty reduction would require wider access to finance, markets and the digital economy. “The next phase builds on this progress to lift the few people still at the bottom of the ladder out of poverty, while ensuring those who have already risen keep advancing and never slip back,” she said. She added that stronger links between academia and industry, employment-linked incentives, internships, apprenticeships and infrastructure investment would be important in expanding opportunities.