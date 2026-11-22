Jewellers across India are encouraging customers to exchange old gold for new purchases, supporting the industry and government calls to conserve foreign exchange by reducing non-essential gold imports amidst shifting market prices.

Jewellers Promote Gold Recycling After PM Modi Appeal to Conserve

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Jewellers encouraged customers to trade in old gold for new jewellery after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to avoid non-essential gold purchases, the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) said on Sunday. The industry body said households brought previously unused gold back into circulation, including for wedding purchases.

“People have bought jewellery in exchange for bringing in gold,” GJC Chairman Rajesh Rokde told ANI in Mumbai. “Some jewellery is definitely bought, but ever since the Prime Minister made this appeal, people have supported the industry by recycling their old gold and adding it back in.” Speaking separately to ANI in Hyderabad, GJC Vice Chairman Avinash Gupta said jewellers had encouraged customers to exchange gold in response to the appeal. “At the time of that appeal, few jewelers were thinking why Prime Minister has made that appeal, but every jeweler at that particular moment came out with an important appeal to the consumers for exchange of gold,” Gupta said.

Rokde said high gold prices had put pressure on small and mid-sized jewellers by raising the amount of money they needed to keep tied up in stock. He said the subsequent fall in prices had eased that pressure and made gold more affordable for some customers. “Ordinary people who missed out on buying gold because it was too expensive can now afford it, as prices are somewhat under control,” he said.

Modi made the appeal on May 10, asking people to avoid non-essential gold purchases for a year to help conserve foreign exchange amid the conflict in West Asia. In his June 28 ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, he said families had told him they planned to recycle old gold into new jewellery if they needed it for weddings. India’s gold import bill fell 39.90 per cent to USD 24.78 billion in April–October 2026 from USD 41.24 billion a year earlier, according to the Commerce Ministry’s revised quick estimates. In October alone, the value of gold imports fell 62.57 per cent year on year to USD 5.51 billion. (ANI)