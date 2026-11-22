Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has secured the lowest bid for a Rs 348.49 crore East Coast Railway project. The initiative aims to double the freight wagon overhaul capacity at the Vadlapudi workshop in Visakhapatnam within 24 months.

RVNL Emerges Lowest Bidder for Rs 348 Crore East Coast Railway Work

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) on Sunday said it emerged as the lowest bidder for a Rs 348.49 crore East Coast Railway project to double the number of freight wagons that can be overhauled each month at the Vadlapudi workshop in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. In a filing to the National Stock Exchange and BSE, the company said it “emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1)” for the expansion of the workshop, which is in East Coast Railway’s Waltair division.

The filing put the project value at Rs 348.49 crore, including taxes, and listed an execution period of 24 months. The disclosure did not announce a formal award. RVNL said the project would involve an “enhancement of POH out turn from 300 to 600 wagons”. East Coast Railway’s request for proposals specifies that the figures are monthly and that the work is to be carried out under an engineering, procurement and construction contract. POH refers to the scheduled overhaul that freight wagons undergo at intervals prescribed by Indian Railways.

RVNL commissioned the original workshop, according to its 2020-21 annual report. The facility was built on 203 acres of railway land and included workshop sheds and three rail lines for moving wagons in and out of the facility. The company put the cost of the original facility at Rs 360 crore. The Ministry of Railways said in 2016 that it chose Vadlapudi after a feasibility study by East Coast Railway. The ministry cited operational advantages, the availability of railway land and water, and cost benefits. The workshop was sanctioned in the 2015-16 Railway Budget. (ANI)