Indian banks anticipate mixed net interest margin results in the December quarter as the costs of foreign-currency deposits and the timing of repo-linked loan rate resets create varied financial impacts across the sector.

Indian Banks Face Mixed Outlook for Net Interest Margins in Q3 FY23

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Banks could see their net interest margins move in different directions in the December quarter as the cost of foreign-currency deposits raised in the previous quarter feeds through for a full three months, while the benefit of the RBI’s October rate hike reaches lenders at different speeds depending on when their existing loans reset, according to a banking sector report by YES Securities.

The brokerage said inflows under the Reserve Bank of India’s special swap facility for Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposits were concentrated near the August 31 cutoff. That meant banks carried much of the additional liquidity for only part of the September quarter. “The full quarter impact of the said excess liquidity would be felt in the December quarter,” the report said.

The RBI raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent on October 7. Higher rates on repo-linked loans can help offset the cost of carrying surplus funds, but the effect on margins depends on when the new rates take effect. For several large private banks, YES Securities said “the actual timing of the loan rate reset is delayed towards the end of the quarter”, pushing much of the benefit into January–March.

The brokerage said ICICI Bank expects the full impact of the foreign-currency deposits to squeeze its margins in the December quarter, with the repo rate hike partly offsetting the pressure. At RBL Bank, the report said “the full benefit will accrue only in 4QFY27, given the bank’s 90-day reset cycle for repo-linked loans”. RBL’s management expects margins to dip in the December quarter before edging up in the March quarter. Indian Bank, meanwhile, expects its margin to rise by 5–6 basis points from the September quarter. The report said the October hike “was passed through to the loan book on the very next day”. The pace at which banks put the foreign-currency funds to work will also shape the recovery. YES Securities said ICICI Bank expects margins to recover in the March quarter even without another rate hike, while at Kotak Mahindra Bank, deploying surplus funds is expected to partly offset the full-quarter impact of the deposits. (ANI)