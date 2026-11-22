Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh announced an extension on cotton import exemptions until December to offset a 15-20 percent production decline caused by drought in Maharashtra, aiming to support manufacturers with raw material costs.

Union Textiles Minister Announces Extension on Cotton Import Exemptions

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh said on Sunday that “import allowances are in place until December” and that “we will assess the situation further if the need arises.”

“Due to the impact of drought in Maharashtra this year, cotton production has declined by 15–20%, necessitating imports for the industry,” Singh told reporters in Pune after meeting officials from the Cotton Corporation of India, the Central Silk Board and the handloom, handicraft and jute sectors. “The government has provided exemptions to facilitate this,” Singh said.

The Centre waived customs duties on cotton imports from June 1 to October 31. The Department of Revenue extended the exemption by two months, through December 31, 2026, under Notification No. 35/2026-Customs dated October 30. The Ministry of Textiles said the extension was expected to give textile and apparel manufacturers more flexibility in sourcing cotton and help ease pressure on raw material costs.

The Cotton Association of India’s first estimate for the 2026–27 season, dated November 2, put Maharashtra’s cotton pressing at 91 lakh bales of 170 kg each, down nearly 20 per cent from 113.35 lakh bales in the previous season. It estimated nationwide cotton pressing at 280 lakh bales, down about 14 per cent from 325.69 lakh bales last season.

Separately, the Maharashtra Agriculture Department’s first advance estimate put the state’s cotton lint production at 45.85 lakh bales of 170 kg each for 2026–27, down 42.3 per cent from 79.53 lakh bales in its final estimate for 2025–26. The Cotton Association of India projected domestic cotton consumption at 365 lakh bales, unchanged from the previous season. It estimated imports at 65 lakh bales, compared with 71.60 lakh bales last season. With opening stocks of 72.88 lakh bales, the association projected total cotton supplies of 417.88 lakh bales for the season ending September 2027.