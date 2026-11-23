Gold and silver prices in India rebounded on Monday, November 23, following a sharp decline last week that marked gold's biggest weekly fall in eight months. The recovery comes as traders reassess expectations of an imminent US Federal Reserve interest rate hike, providing some support to precious metals.

Gold and silver prices in India rebounded on Monday, November 23, following a sharp decline last week that marked gold's biggest weekly fall in eight months. The recovery comes as traders reassess expectations of an imminent US Federal Reserve interest rate hike, providing some support to precious metals.

According to reports, the correction in bullion prices has created an opportunity for physical buyers, particularly those planning jewellery purchases during the ongoing wedding season. Lower prices last week had already encouraged buying, especially for wedding jewellery. However, the overall demand outlook remains subdued.

City-wise prices also differ due to local market conditions, taxes, transportation costs and other applicable charges. Buyers should check the prevailing rates with local jewellers before making purchases, as the final jewellery cost may also include GST and making charges.

Here is a look at the latest 22K and 24K gold prices, along with silver rates across six major Indian cities on November 23.

Gold and Silver City-Wise Rates - November 23, 2026

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1 kg) Delhi Rs 1,11,925 Rs 1,22,100 Rs 1,49,090 Mumbai Rs 1,12,118 Rs 1,22,310 Rs 1,49,340 Kolkata Rs 1,11,971 Rs 1,22,150 Rs 1,49,150 Chennai Rs 1,12,448 Rs 1,22,670 Rs 1,49,780 Bengaluru Rs 1,12,209 Rs 1,22,410 Rs 1,49,460 Hyderabad Rs 1,12,301 Rs 1,22,510 Rs 1,49,580

Internationally, spot gold gained 1.1% to $3,578.24 per ounce at 8:26 am Singapore time. Silver also recovered, rising 2.6% to $42.21 an ounce after declining 15% in the previous week, according to Bloomberg.

The movement in international bullion markets continues to influence domestic gold and silver prices. Investors are closely tracking US monetary policy expectations, currency movements and global economic developments to assess the direction of precious metal prices.

For Indian jewellery buyers, the latest recovery comes after a period of considerable price volatility. While the recent correction offered some relief to buyers, the latest upward movement indicates that gold and silver markets remain sensitive to international developments.