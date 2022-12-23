Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sharing Netflix account details is a criminal offence in THIS country

    Sharing Netflix or Amazon Prime password is reportedly a crime in the UK. Netflix’s terms and conditions say that people can’t share passwords with friends or people outside the home. Netflix can drag you into court for sharing passwords with friends.

    Sharing Netflix account details is a criminal offence in THIS country gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 23, 2022, 2:45 PM IST

    It appears that individuals will now need to exercise caution when disclosing passwords for video streaming services (like Netflix or Amazon Prime), since doing so might land them in legal trouble. However, people who do not reside in the UK should not fear as this won't occur in other nations. The country's Intellectual Property Office (IPO) has declared that the practise of exchanging passwords is illegal.

    Netflix has already said that it will start charging customers for password sharing early next year as part of its increased attempts to compel rogue subscribers to pay up.

    Also Read | 'Twitter is like a plane, headed towards ground...' Musk reveals firm has just $1 billion in cash

    Although it is against Netflix's terms and conditions for customers to share their passwords with friends or individuals outside the house, sharing accounts with multiple users has become the norm. The IPO then claims that sharing passwords is prohibited because it violates copyright regulations. According to reports, the video streaming service has the authority to prosecute individuals.

    This week, the IPO issued instructions that stated: "Accessing movies, TV shows, or live sports events using Kodi boxes, hacked Fire Sticks, or apps without paying a subscription is a breach of copyright and you may be committing a crime."

    Also Read | Generating power using a dance floor: Govt organising 'Dance to Decarbonise' event on Friday

    The text earlier included a reference to password sharing, but IPO quickly removed it.  According to Independent, the government agency's spokeswoman later acknowledged that the legislation and its instructions remained the same.

    The streaming juggernaut is free to file a lawsuit if necessary, according to the IPO. 

    Customers who share their credentials with persons they don't live with will now face stricter penalties from Netflix. Earlier this year, while announcing its first quarter results, Netflix stated that more than 100 million homes worldwide use shared passwords, which had an impact on its revenue.

    Also Read | Mehul Choksi tops wilful defaulter list with Rs 7,848 crore default; Check out full list

    According to the streaming juggernaut, more than 100 million more homes that do not pay for the television streaming service share accounts with the company's about 222 million paying customers.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2022, 2:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PhonePe officially separates from parent company Flipkart - adt

    PhonePe officially separates from parent company Flipkart

    Twitter is like a plane headed towards ground Elon Musk reveals firm has just USD 1 billion in cash gcw

    'Twitter is like a plane, headed towards ground...' Musk reveals firm has just $1 billion in cash

    Generating power using a dance floor: Govt organising 'Dance to Decarbonise' event on Friday

    Generating power using a dance floor: Govt organising 'Dance to Decarbonise' event on Friday

    Tesla plans to layoff employees in early 2023, freezes hiring: Report - adt

    Tesla plans to layoff employees in early 2023, freezes hiring: Report

    Heera Group Claims Victory After Supreme Court Lifts Enforcement Directorate Attachment - gps

    Heera Group Claims Victory After Supreme Court Lifts Enforcement Directorate Attachment

    Recent Stories

    Suicide blast in Pakistan's Islamabad kills policeman; cops say 'major terror attack averted' AJR

    Suicide blast in Pakistan's Islamabad kills policeman; cops say 'major terror attack averted'

    MASSIVE Apple Days sale on Flipkart Check out deals on iPhone 14 iPhone 13 iPhone 12 more gcw

    MASSIVE Apple Days sale on Flipkart; Check out deals on iPhone 14, iPhone 13 & more

    IPL 2023 Auction LIVE: List of players getting sold, players-list-base-price-available-slots-purse-left-csk-rcb-mi-kkr-gt-srh-lsg-rr-dc-pbks-ayh

    IPL 2023 Auction LIVE Updates: 10 teams, 405 players - who will get the highest bid?

    IPL 2023 Auction LIVE: List of players getting unsold, players-list-base-price-available-slots-purse-left-csk-rcb-mi-kkr-gt-srh-lsg-rr-dc-pbks-ayh

    IPL 2023 Auction LIVE: List of players getting unsold

    CLAT 2023: Result of UG, PG courses declared; know steps to download scorecard - adt

    CLAT 2023: Result of UG, PG courses declared; know steps to download scorecard

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon