    Generating power using a dance floor: Govt organising 'Dance to Decarbonise' event on Friday

    The event aims to build engagement around sustainability by leveraging dance and music. A state-of-the-art stage will be set up that will harness renewable energy generated by people dancing on it to charge a Sports Utility Vehicle and an e-autorickshaw.

    Generating power using a dance floor: Govt organising 'Dance to Decarbonise' event on Friday
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Dec 22, 2022, 2:34 PM IST

    In a unique initiative, the Petroleum and Natural Gas ministry is set to organize a one-day event where renewable energy generated through dance will be used to charge electric vehicles. 

    Called 'Dance to Decarbonise', the event will be held on December 23 at the National Stadium near India Gate, in New Delhi, as a run-up to the India Energy Week scheduled to be held in Bengaluru in February 2022.

    The event aims to build engagement around sustainability by leveraging dance and music. A state-of-the-art stage will be set up that will harness renewable energy generated by people dancing on it to charge a Sports Utility Vehicle and an e-autorickshaw.

    The event, which is being touted as a step towards showcasing India's target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, will be attended by industry dignitaries, including Cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament, Petroleum and Natural Gas ministry officials, diplomats of foreign countries, Electric Vehicle manufacturers, CEOs and senior executives of select industries and officials of airlines, oil Public Sector Undertaking associates in defence, Border Road Organisation and Railways.

    To note, India's target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 needs to be weighed against the country's rising energy requirements, growing economy, and implementation of responsible energy sources over transformational energy systems for the future.

    How does the technology work?

    The concept of kinetic dance floors has been around for a while. There exist systems that generate well over 35 watts of sustained output. Electricity is generated by simply jumping or dancing on the floor. 

    Non-conventional energy using footsteps converts pressure energy into mechanical energy and thereafter into electrical energy. The mechanism contains a rack and pinion and a dynamo. The pressure energy created by the people on the dance floor is converted into mechanical energy using the pinion. The mechanical energy is converted into electrical energy using speed-conversion gears, chains and a ratchet mechanism.

