Ultraconfidentiel Design is expanding operations in India, capitalizing on the rising demand for premium architecture and interior design services in Tier-2 cities fueled by infrastructure growth and positive market sentiment.

Rising Design Demand In Tier-2 Cities Fuels Ultraconfidentiel Growth

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Rising demand for high-end architecture and interior design services in Tier-2 cities is creating fresh growth opportunities in India, with Ultraconfidentiel Design expanding its operations and hiring to meet demand, Lucas Gentil, the company's business head in India, said on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention 2026, Gentil said construction activity was picking up across the country, including in smaller cities, creating demand for specialised architecture and interior design services. "The market could not be better for the company," he said, adding that demand for high-end services, which the firm specialises in, was growing rapidly.

Gentil, who is also a senior fellow of the India Brazil Chamber of Commerce, said the company was expanding its workforce as it remained confident about India's business environment and the infrastructure development underway in the country. He said infrastructure development would support growth in the real estate sector, creating further opportunities for architecture and interior design firms. The company is looking to build on this demand across northern, western and southern India, he added. "We believe in the Indian business environment. We believe in the infrastructure developments that are coming up, that will boost real estate in the country," Gentil said.

On the impact of geopolitical tensions in West Asia, Gentil said the situation had initially raised concerns for the company's Dubai operations, but business conditions in the region were becoming more predictable as tensions eased. He said the conflict had not significantly affected the company's business in India. While some companies had initially held back decisions on taking up new office space and expanding workplaces, they were now moving ahead with their plans. "Companies are already moving on the expansion plans and establishment," he said. Gentil said India remained an important market for the company, adding that its confidence in the country's growth prospects had translated into an established business expansion strategy. (ANI)