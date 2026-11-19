NBFCs commanded 92.1% of personal loan originations in Q2 FY27. Despite market growth reaching Rs 185.2 lakh crore, reports indicate rising repayment stress and delinquencies, necessitating increased caution in the lending sector.

NBFCs Lead Personal Loans in Q2 FY27 Despite Rising Delinquency Risks

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) accounted for 92.1 per cent of personal loan originations by volume in Q2 FY27, maintaining their dominance in the segment. However, rising delinquencies point to emerging repayment stress, according to a report by CRIF Credit Information Services Pvt Ltd.

As per the report, NBFCs have maintained a dominant position in consumer durable loans, accounting for 90.3 per cent of total origination volumes. At the same time, NBFCs strengthened their presence in gold loan financing, with their share in origination value increasing to 31.4 per cent in Q2 FY27, up around 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). However, the report flagged rising repayment stress in personal loans, with the Portfolio at Risk (PAR) in the 91–180 days overdue category increasing to 1.1 per cent from 0.8 per cent in the preceding quarter. This was mainly driven by "stress in NBFCs and ticket sizes between ₹2L–₹10L."

"While early delinquencies rose for private banks and NBFCs, we also observed slight increases in the core PAR 91–180 across these lender types and across ticket sizes, underscoring the need for closer monitoring," it said, The report highlighted that early-stage delinquencies in gold loans, with repayments overdue by 31–90 days, rose to 1.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter, underscoring the need for closer monitoring of borrower repayment behaviour amid strong portfolio growth. "The increase in delinquency may reflect regulatory changes in gold loans post-April, particularly around repayment terms, with normalization needing close monitoring in the coming quarters," it said.

Despite emerging asset quality concerns, India's overall retail credit market continued to expand, with total portfolio outstanding reaching Rs 185.2 lakh crore as of September 2026, registering 18.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 4 per cent QoQ growth. Gold loans and secured business loans recorded strong annual growth of 60.6 per cent and 45.2 per cent, respectively, while consumer durable loans grew 44.5 per cent. "Housing remains the portfolio anchor with a 25.1% share, while Property, Gold, and Unsecured Business loans led sequential momentum, growing 7.3% - 7.8% QoQ," the report said.

Meanwhile, public sector banks gained market share in housing finance, with their share in home loan origination value rising to 44.5 per cent in Q2 FY27 from 40 per cent in Q1 FY27, driven by a focus on loans exceeding Rs 75 lakh. (ANI)