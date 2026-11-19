India's oil marketing companies returned to profitability in Q2 FY27, driven by lower crude prices, higher diesel margins, and retail fuel price hikes. Firms like IOC, BPCL, and HPCL saw core earnings rebound and reduced their overall debt.

India Oil Marketing Companies Return to Profitability in Q2 of FY27

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Lower crude oil prices and a sharp rise in diesel prices in the international market helped India's oil marketing companies (OMCs) return to profitability in the second quarter of FY27, according to a report by Equirus Securities.

The report highlighted that the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) reported positive core earnings in the July-September quarter, reversing the losses they had recorded in the previous quarter. The recovery was mainly supported by lower crude oil prices, higher diesel refining margins and improved earnings from fuel sales. A full quarter of petrol and diesel price increases implemented in May 2026 also helped the companies improve their marketing margins.

According to the report, Brent crude prices eased to USD 91 per barrel in the second quarter, compared with USD 97 per barrel in the first quarter. At the same time, diesel cracks, which indicate the difference between the price of diesel and the crude oil used to produce it, increased to USD 71 per barrel from USD 52 per barrel. The report said, "Together with a full quarter of May’26 pump-price hikes, this restored OMC profitability."

The improvement was reflected in the companies' core EBITDA, a measure of earnings from their main business operations before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, excluding LPG compensation. Higher diesel cracks also improved refining margins at IOC and HPCL. Meanwhile, the full-quarter impact of the May fuel price increases supported their earnings from marketing operations, which involve selling petrol and diesel to customers.

However, BPCL witnessed a relatively weaker recovery compared with the other two companies. The report attributed this to lower refining margins and losses arising from changes in the market value of its trading spreads. The improvement in earnings also helped the three companies reduce their debt during the quarter. Standalone debt declined 18 per cent quarter-on-quarter at IOC, 12 per cent at BPCL and 10 per cent at HPCL, reversing part of the increase recorded in the first quarter.

It said, "This restored OMC core profitability after 1Q loss, aided by a full quarter of May’26 pump-price hikes." Overall, the improvement in crude oil prices and diesel refining margins, along with higher retail fuel prices, helped India's major oil marketing companies recover from their first-quarter losses and improve their financial position in Q2FY27. (ANI)