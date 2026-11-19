India's hotel sector reports healthy revenue growth, with rising RevPAR driven by increased business travel and occupancy. Jefferies predicts sustained momentum through fiscal 2028, supported by a busy 2027 events and wedding calendar.

India Hotel Industry Poised For Sustained Growth Through Fiscal 2028

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): India's hotel industry is expected to sustain healthy revenue growth into the financial year 2028, supported by a strong wedding calendar in 2027, a recovery in foreign tourist arrivals and business travel, according to a report by Jefferies. The brokerage said revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key measure of hotel performance, rose 26 per cent year-on-year in October, compared with 18 per cent growth in the September quarter and 15 per cent in the June quarter.

The October performance was driven by around 13 per cent growth in average daily room rates and 12 per cent growth in occupancy. Jefferies said the improvement was supported by a favourable festive-season base, strong domestic travel and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) activity. The report added that October's growth was partly supported by a favourable base, as Diwali fell in the same month last year, when festive holidays typically lead to lower business travel and hotel occupancy. A busy events calendar in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad also supported demand and room pricing.

"RevPAR growth should remain healthy, albeit moderate from recent highs," the report said, adding that a strong wedding calendar in 2027 could help sustain healthy trends into FY28. The report said growth could moderate in the coming months as the favourable base effect improves and any easing in West Asia tensions could redirect some travel overseas. However, a recovery in foreign tourist arrivals and business travel could provide further support to domestic hotel demand.

Jefferies also noted that India has emerged as the largest hotel development market in the Asia-Pacific region excluding China. The country had 1,165 hotel projects, comprising around 1.54 lakh rooms, in its development pipeline as of the third quarter of 2026, accounting for 43 per cent of regional projects. Market-wise, Bengaluru recorded the strongest RevPAR growth at 45 per cent in October, followed by Hyderabad at 38 per cent. Mumbai and Delhi registered growth of around 27-31 per cent. Among leisure destinations, Goa reported 11 per cent growth, while Rajasthan recorded 14 per cent. Internationally, Dubai's hotel market remained under pressure, with RevPAR declining 42 per cent year-on-year in October, compared with a 29 per cent fall in September. Sri Lanka, in contrast, maintained positive momentum, recording 16 per cent growth. (ANI)