Prabhakar Kamath transformed his early struggles selling raincoats into a successful ice cream business in Mangaluru. His venture, Ideal Ice Cream, became famous for Pabbas parlour and the iconic Gadbad dessert, winning generations of customers.

The story of Mangaluru’s famous Ideal Ice Cream is one of perseverance, innovation and entrepreneurial vision. S Prabhakar Kamath, who began his working life selling raincoats to support his family, went on to build one of Karnataka’s most recognisable ice cream brands. After losing his parents at a young age, he took on family responsibilities and sought a business that could generate income throughout the year rather than only during the monsoon season.

In 1975, he turned his passion for experimenting with flavours into a business by opening his first Ideal Ice Cream parlour in Mangaluru. Over the decades, the brand has grown into a popular destination for ice cream lovers, with its iconic Gadbad dessert and Pabbas parlour becoming closely associated with the city’s reputation as the “Ice Cream Capital of India”.

How Ideal Ice Cream and Pabbas Became Household Names?

For many people visiting Mangaluru, Ideal Ice Cream is an essential stop. The brand has played a significant role in establishing the coastal city’s reputation for its distinctive ice cream culture. Today, the business is widely known for its flagship Ideal Ice Cream brand and its popular Pabbas parlour.

The name Pabbas also has an interesting story behind it, rooted in the way customers addressed its founder. What began as a modest venture gradually evolved into a prominent business, attracting locals and tourists alike.

Building a Dream Amid Challenges

S Prabhakar Kamath faced considerable challenges early in life. After losing his parents at a young age, he assumed responsibility for supporting his family without substantial financial resources or an established business background. He sold raincoats, firecrackers and tailoring materials on the roadside to make ends meet.

However, these businesses were largely seasonal, prompting him to seek an opportunity that could provide a steady income throughout the year. In the early 1970s, he turned his attention to ice cream making. Without formal training, he began experimenting with ingredients and flavours, often asking his neighbours to sample his creations and share their feedback.

His efforts eventually led to the opening of the first Ideal Ice Cream parlour on May 1, 1975, at Hampankatta on Market Road in Mangaluru. The parlour initially offered 14 flavours. As word spread about the quality and taste of the ice cream, more customers began visiting the outlet.

Customers reportedly addressed Kamath as ‘Pabbas Maam’, and the name gradually became associated with the brand. In 1996, he opened the Pabbas ice cream parlour on MG Road in Mangaluru, further strengthening the business’s popularity. Over time, Pabbas became a major attraction for residents and visitors, adding to Mangaluru’s reputation as a destination for ice cream lovers.

The Gadbad Revolution and a Cultural Landmark

One of the major factors behind Ideal Ice Cream’s popularity is its ability to cater to diverse tastes while introducing distinctive dessert combinations. Among its best-known creations is the Gadbad, a dessert that combines different scoops of ice cream with fresh fruit, jelly and dried fruits.

The combination of flavours, textures and ingredients helped Gadbad establish a distinctive place in Mangaluru’s food culture. It became more than just a dessert, evolving into a signature offering associated with Ideal Ice Cream and a favourite among generations of customers.

Overcoming Business Challenges Through Innovation

Ideal Ice Cream began with a single parlour before gradually expanding into the retail market. As demand increased, the company invested in its manufacturing capabilities and established a modern production facility in 2003.

Expansion also brought logistical challenges, particularly in transporting a perishable product across different markets while maintaining the cold chain. The company adopted modern systems and improved its distribution processes to address these challenges and support its growing network.

Kamath’s son, S Mukund Kamath, later took on a greater role in the business. He introduced software systems such as SAP, expanded the brand’s presence through cafés in shopping malls and helped establish more formal management practices.

The business continued to evolve and became Ideal Ice Cream Private Limited in April 2024, marking another milestone in its corporate journey.

National Awards and Industry Recognition

Over the years, Ideal Ice Cream has received more than 27 national awards, according to the company’s reported achievements. These include recognition in the ‘Best in Class’ category and several gold medals at the DuPont-IDA Great India Ice Cream Contest.

The company’s product range has also expanded significantly. From traditional favourites to contemporary gourmet flavours, Ideal offers more than 150 products to cater to customers with different preferences.

Its range includes Vanilla, Chocolate, Butterscotch, Mango and Creamy Mango Butter, alongside flavours such as Tiramisu, Blueberry Cheesecake, Biscoff Caramelised and Caramel Choco Hazelnut. The company also offers distinctive double-cone options, further diversifying its menu.

Expanding Across Karnataka and Beyond

Ideal Ice Cream has grown beyond its original outlet to establish a distribution network spanning Karnataka, North Kerala and Goa. The company reportedly serves more than 8,500 retail outlets through its network of outlets and distributors across these markets.

Its products are also available through online grocery and delivery platforms, including Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket and JioMart, helping the brand reach customers in major cities.

With reported annual operating revenue exceeding ₹150 crore, Ideal Ice Cream has developed into a substantial business while retaining its strong association with Mangaluru. Its motto, “Milky Way to Your Heart”, reflects the brand’s emphasis on bringing people together through ice cream.

From Humble Beginnings to a Lasting Legacy

S Prabhakar Kamath’s journey from selling raincoats on the roadside to building a widely recognised ice cream business is a story of determination, experimentation and adaptability. By identifying an opportunity beyond seasonal trade and consistently developing new products, he created a brand that has become an important part of Mangaluru’s food culture.

Ideal Ice Cream’s growth also highlights the role of innovation, professional management and distribution in transforming a small enterprise into a large business. Decades after its first parlour opened, the brand continues to attract customers with its signature flavours and much-loved Gadbad dessert, reinforcing its place in Karnataka’s entrepreneurial and culinary landscape.