The RBI's latest bulletin shows persistent, broad-based food inflation in India. Retail inflation exceeded the 6% limit in October, driven by rising costs in cereals, pulses, and edible oils, signaling potential focus for the December MPC meeting.

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Food inflation pressures in India remained broad-based in November, with prices of major cereals, pulses and edible oils rising, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) November Bulletin released on Wednesday, ahead of the central bank's upcoming monetary policy meeting in December. The continued rise in food prices assumes significance as India's retail inflation breached the RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent in October for the first time since October 2024.

"High-frequency data for November (till 19th) suggests a continuing broad-based pressure in food prices. Prices of all major cereals and pulses picked up. Edible oil prices recorded a broad-based increase, led by mustard oil," according to the 'State of the Economy' article published in the RBI Bulletin. Vegetable prices, however, showed a mixed trend during the month, with onion prices recording a relatively moderate increase, potato prices rising and tomato prices witnessing a sharp correction. Despite the moderation in the pace of increase, onion prices averaged Rs 53 per kg in November so far, significantly higher than Rs 25.6 per kg in November 2025.

India's headline retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 6.1 per cent in October from 5.5 per cent in September, primarily driven by higher food prices. "The rise in inflation was broad-based; 11 out of 12 divisions saw a sequential increase in October," the article noted. Core inflation, which excludes food and fuel, also increased to 4.5 per cent in October from 4.3 per cent in September. Excluding precious metals, core inflation rose to 3.8 per cent from 3.2 per cent, indicating widening price pressures beyond food and fuel.

Inflationary pressures were more pronounced in rural areas, where retail inflation increased to 6.6 per cent in October from 6.1 per cent in September. Urban inflation rose to 5.4 per cent from 4.9 per cent. Meanwhile, wholesale price inflation increased to 12.3 per cent in October from 11.4 per cent in September, the highest in the current series. Industrial input cost inflation rose to 19.6 per cent from 15.5 per cent, while farm input cost inflation increased to 15.5 per cent from 11 per cent during the same period.

In its previous monetary policy meeting in October, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent and changed its policy stance to calibrated tightening, effectively ruling out interest rate cuts in the near term. The RBI has an inflation target of 4 per cent, with a tolerance band of 2-6 per cent. (ANI)