A business idea does not always come from market research, an investor meeting or an expensive industry report. For entrepreneur Udit Chawla, it began with a speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018. One mention of an unfamiliar Himalayan plant caught his attention and eventually inspired him to build a wellness business around it.

Watching PM Narendra Modi’s speeches can help identify promising ingredients and business opportunities. Ladakh’s Seabuckthorn, known for its high Vitamin C content, was one such discovery from a PM Modi speech around 2018–19. Ideas highlighted by the Prime Minister gain greater visibility and credibility. Taking such initiatives to scale is aligned with the national interest. — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) November 25, 2026

In his speech, PM Modi has said, "I will give you an example of sea buckthorn. Perhaps, many of you are aware about this sea buckthorn. This plant which is being found in the Laddakh region has the capacity to tolerate the harsh weather and temperature between minus 40 degree to plus 40 degree centigrade. No matter how dry the season may be but it keeps flourishing on its own. Reference to its medicinal properties is also being found in the Tibetan literature of the 8th century AD. Several modern institutes of the country and the world have considered it extremely valuable. Be it the problem of blood pressure or fever or be it tumor or stone or ulcer or be it the problem of cold and cough; the medicines made of this sea buckthorn provide relief from these problems."

"As per one study, the sea buckthorn available in the world alone can meet the entire vitamin C requirement of the world. The value addition of this agriculture product has changed the entire scenario. Now sea buckthorn has been used in a big way in herbal tea, in jam and protective oil and cream and also in health drinks. It is very useful for armed force personnel deployed at a very high altitude. Sea buckthorn has been used in producing several antioxidant products," he added in his speech.

The plant was sea buckthorn, a bright orange berry found in the cold, high-altitude regions of Ladakh. Today, it is attracting interest in the health and wellness industry. But what exactly makes this little-known fruit so special? And are its much-publicised health benefits backed by science?