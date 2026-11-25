The RBI moved 60 tonnes of gold to India during April-September 2026, boosting domestic reserves to 84%. While total gold holdings remain unchanged, India's overall foreign exchange reserves grew by USD 46.67 billion in the same period.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) brought back around 60 tonnes of gold to India during April-September 2026, raising the share of its gold reserves held domestically to about 84 per cent, even as its overall gold holdings remained unchanged, according to the central bank's latest half-yearly report on the management of foreign exchange reserves released on Wednesday. The RBI's domestic gold holdings increased to 740.13 metric tonnes at the end of September 2026 from 680.05 metric tonnes at the end of March 2026.

"As at end-September 2026, the Reserve Bank held 880.52 metric tonnes of gold, of which 740.13 metric tonnes were held domestically and 140.39 metric tonnes of gold were kept in safe custody with the Bank of England and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS)," the report said. Despite the increase in domestic holdings, the share of gold in India's overall foreign exchange reserves declined in value terms during the six-month period. "In value terms (US$), the share of gold in the total foreign exchange reserves decreased from 16.70 per cent as at end-March 2026 to about 14.38 per cent as at end-September 2026," the RBI said.

The development came during a period of heightened geopolitical uncertainty arising from the conflict in West Asia, disruptions to energy supplies and tightening monetary policies by several major central banks. International gold prices declined by approximately 9 per cent, from an average of USD 4,721 per troy ounce in April 2026 to USD 4,319 in September 2026. "Prices responded to rising US Treasury yields, a stronger US dollar and expectations of tighter monetary policy. The decline occurred despite continued investor demand for gold as a safe-haven and for portfolio diversification," the report noted.

Meanwhile, India's overall foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 46.67 billion during the six-month period, rising from USD 691.11 billion at the end of March 2026 to USD 737.78 billion at the end of September 2026. Of the total foreign currency assets of USD 608.26 billion at September-end, USD 529.57 billion was invested in securities, USD 35.95 billion was deposited with other central banks and the BIS, while USD 42.75 billion was held as deposits with overseas commercial banks. The report also highlighted the changing composition of global foreign exchange reserves. The share of the US dollar in global reserves declined from 57.18 per cent in the first quarter of 2026 to 56.70 per cent in the second quarter, while that of the euro increased from 20.04 per cent to 20.60 per cent. The RBI reiterated that safety and liquidity remain the primary objectives of India's foreign exchange reserve management, while seeking to optimise returns within this framework. (ANI)