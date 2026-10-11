NTPC Limited has invited Expressions of Interest from industrial entities for a 26% equity stake in new co-generation projects. These plants will supply both steam and electricity to industrial users, aiming to boost energy efficiency and security.

NTPC Limited invited Expressions of Interest from commercial and industrial entities willing to invest 26 per cent equity in co-generation projects, according to the state-run power company.

Addressing Industrial Energy Needs

The power producer floated the initiative to explore joint opportunities for setting up co-generation plants designed to supply both steam and electricity to industrial users. These projects will operate alongside integrated power supply frameworks that combine coal, renewable energy, and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

"With industries increasingly focusing on energy security, cost optimisation and sustainability, co-generation offers an opportunity to enhance overall energy efficiency by producing steam and electricity through an integrated system," NTPC said on Sunday.

"The proposed initiative seeks to address the diverse requirements of industries with reliable, economical and sustainable energy solutions through long-term power supply arrangements," it added.

Expanding Beyond Traditional Supply

The initiative marks an effort by the power major to expand its offerings beyond traditional supply contracts into captive and cooperative generation arrangements with heavy industrial consumers. It aims to align dedicated steam and electricity infrastructure with broader industrial decarbonisation efforts.

"This initiative reflects NTPC’s commitment to expanding its energy solutions portfolio and strengthening partnerships with industries," the company noted, highlighting the strategic outcome expected from these tie-ups.

"By leveraging its expertise in power generation and exploring innovative energy supply models, NTPC aims to support industrial growth while contributing to energy efficiency, sustainability and energy transition objectives."

Future Capacity and Growth Targets

At present, NTPC Limited operated an installed power generation base of over 91 GW, with an additional pipeline exceeding 35 GW under active construction. The utility set a corporate target to reach 149 GW of total generation capacity by 2032, with 60 GW planned from renewable sources alone.

The overall operating asset base comprises a mix of thermal, hydro, solar, and wind installations to maintain grid stability across the country.

Diversification into New Energy Sectors

In addition to expanding base power generation, the public sector utility diversified operations into adjacent sectors, establishing active projects across e-mobility, energy storage, waste-to-energy, nuclear power, and green hydrogen solutions. (ANI)