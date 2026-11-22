A recent RBI report shows Gram Panchayats recorded a Rs 6,920 crore deficit in 2024-25, reversing a previous surplus. This was driven by a 16.3% drop in receipts and reduced central grants, highlighting the need for improved local tax revenues.

Gram Panchayats Across India Report Deficit of Rs 6920 Crore in 2024

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Gram Panchayats across 25 states recorded a combined deficit of Rs 6,920 crore in 2024-25, reversing a surplus of Rs 3,220 crore the previous year as grants from the Centre fell and spending rose, according to a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report covering 2.25 lakh village councils. Total receipts fell 16.3 per cent to Rs 43,537 crore, while expenditure rose 3.4 per cent to Rs 50,457 crore, according to the RBI’s biennial report, Finances of Panchayati Raj Institutions. The deficit was equivalent to 15.9 per cent of total receipts.

The RBI said, “An average surplus of 5.4 per cent of total receipts was recorded during 2022-23 to 2023-24.” The report tracks the same 2.25 lakh Gram Panchayats across 25 states over three years. The figures for 2024-25 are provisional. Central grants recorded by the Gram Panchayats in the study fell to Rs 27,226 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 35,398 crore a year earlier, accounting for most of the decline in receipts. State grants fell to Rs 10,507 crore from Rs 10,929 crore.

“Grants, particularly those from the Centre, remain the primary driver of local development financing,” the report said. Grants accounted for 89.1 per cent of total receipts in 2024-25. Revenue raised by the Gram Panchayats themselves rose to Rs 4,738 crore from Rs 4,556 crore, but made up only 10.9 per cent of receipts. Non-tax sources, including interest receipts and user charges, brought in more than twice as much as local taxes.

“Given the dominance of intergovernmental transfers in Gram Panchayat finances, greater predictability in the flow of funds remains critical,” the RBI said. The report said the Sixteenth Finance Commission recommended Rs 4.35 lakh crore in grants for rural local bodies for 2026-31, up 83.8 per cent from the previous commission’s recommendation. Part of the funding will be linked to how much revenue Panchayats raise on their own from 2028-29. The RBI pointed to updated property and asset registers and better collection of local taxes and user charges as ways to strengthen those revenues. (ANI)