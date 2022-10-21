Google calls India antitrust watchdog's Android decision a 'major setback' for consumers: Report

On Thursday, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said Google leveraged its dominant position in markets such as online search and app store for Android to protect the position of its apps like Chrome and YouTube in mobile Web browsers and online video hosting.

Google on Friday said that the Indian antitrust watchdog's decision to fine it 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for anti-competitive practices was a "major setback" for consumers and businesses in the country.

Apart from the fine, the CCI also ordered Google to change its approach to its Android platform and restricted it from certain revenue sharing agreements with smartphone makers.

"Android has created more choice for everyone, and supports thousands of successful businesses in India and around the world," a Google spokesperson said.

"The CCI's decision is a major setback for Indian consumers and businesses, opening serious security risks for Indians who trust Android's security features, and raising the cost of mobile devices for Indians," the spokesperson added.

In April 2019, the regulator ordered a detailed probe in the matter following complaints by consumers of Android-based smartphones in the country.

Android is an open-source, mobile operating system installed by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of smartphones and tablets. The allegations of unfair business practices pertained to two agreements -- Mobile Application Distribution Agreement (MADA) and Anti Fragmentation Agreement (AFA) -- which were entered into by the OEMs of Android OS with Google.

In the release, the regulator said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem apart from issuing the cease and desist order.

As per the release, CCI said that mandatory pre-installation of the entire Google Mobile Suite (GMS) under MADA, with no option to uninstall the same, and their prominent placement amounts to imposition of unfair conditions on the device manufacturers and thereby contravenes competition law.