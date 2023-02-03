Kerala Budget 2023: Liquor, fuel, new vehicles, electricity to get costlier; See full list here

Petrol, diesel and liquor are to cost more in Kerala as the Left government imposed Social Security Cess on their sales as a way to mobilise additional revenue in the state budget presented in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Petrol, diesel and liquor are to cost more in Kerala as the Left government imposed Social Security Cess on their sales as a way to mobilise additional revenue in the state budget presented in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

While presenting the budget for fiscal 2023-24, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said it is proposed to levy a Social Security Cess at the rate of Rs 20 for each bottle of IMFL having MRP between Rs 500 and Rs 999.

Also read: Kerala Budget 2023: Petrol, diesel prices to increase by Rs 2 per litre; check details

He said that the cess would be levied at Rs 40 per bottle of IMFL having MRP above Rs 1,000. "An additional revenue of Rs 400 crore is expected through this," he said.

Another impetus measure towards the Social Security Seed Fund is proposed to bring the Social Security Cess on sale of petrol and diesel at the rate of Rs two per litre. "This is expected to bring in additional revenue of Rs 750 crore to the Social Security Seed Fund," he said.

The FM said that the existing fair value of land would be increased by 20 per cent to bridge the gap between market value and fair value.

Also read: Budget 2023: Mobiles, TVs to get cheaper; Gold, silver, cigarettes to get costlier; See full list here

Here's a list of what will get costlier:

1. Petrol and Diesel hiked by Rs 2 per litre

2. Liquor - Rs 20 for each bottle of IMFL having MRP between Rs 500 and Rs 999, Rs 40 per bottle of IMFL having MRP above Rs 1,000

3. Cost of acquiring apartments to rise - Stamp duty increased by 2%

4. Fair value of land increased by 20%; rent to be based on fair value of land

5. Court fee stamp duty - 1% fee for defamation cases

6. Change in one-time cess on new vehicle registrations - Two-wheelers Rs 100 (from Rs 50), Light motor veicles Rs 200 (Rs 100), Medium motor vehicles Rs 300 (Rs 150), Heavy motor vehicle Rs 500 (Rs 250)

7. Increase in price of new cars and vehicles in private use - Till Rs 5 lakh - 1% increase, Rs 5 - Rs 15 lakh - 2% increase, Rs 20-30 lakh - 1% increase, above Rs 30 lakh- 1% increase

8. Motorcycle tax hike - A 2% additional tax will be levied on motorcycles priced up to Rs 2 lakh

9. Electricity charges have been hiked - Electricity duty for commercial and industrial sectors has been increased to 5%

Meanwhile, a one-time tax on electric motor cabs and electric tourist motor cabs was reduced to 5 per cent of the purchase value to minimise air pollution and to promote public transport.

Here's a look at what will get cheaper:

1. One-time tax on electric motor cabs reduced by 5%

2. Tax on vehicles reduced to 5% of the total price of the vehicle

3. 10% reduction in taxes on contract and state carriage vehicles

Also read: Kerala Budget 2023: Rs 2,000 crore allocated to address price rise, focus on 'Make in Kerala' projects

(This is a developing story. More details will be added shortly)