Experts: Digitisation, reforms, inclusion key to India's GDP doubling in 10 years

Pankaj Jaiswal, an economist, said that India has seen significant growth in the last ten years. "Since Prime Minister Modi took office, the country has experienced rapid economic growth," he said.

Mar 23, 2025

Digitisation, reforms, financial inclusion are among several factors that have contributed to India's economic growth over the past decade, economists have said as IMF data, cited by BJP leader Amit Malviya, showed that the country doubled its GDP from USD 2.1 trillion in 2015 to USD 4.3 trillion in 2025.

He also talked of benefits of financial inclusion and contributions of people, who were earlier not part of formal economy, also being counted now due to digitisation. Sharad Kohli, also an economist, attributed the rapid pace of growth to the policy reforms undertaken by the BJP-led government.

"This is the outcome of reforms and policies undertaken by the government. And these reforms have happened across the sectors. Take, for example, agriculture, fintech, governance and why forget manufacturing or infrastructure, which has contributed in a huge way," he said.

Earlier in the day, referring to the IMF data, BJP leader Amit Malviya posted on the micro-blogging site X that India has reached a remarkable economic milestone, doubling its GDP from USD 2.1 trillion in 2015 to an impressive USD 4.3 trillion in 2025, marking an extraordinary 105 per cent growth that stands unmatched by any other major global economy.

In the post, the BJP leader hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that the achievement reflects his decisive leadership and relentless efforts of his government.
China, which is seen as the major economic superpower in Asia, added 76 per cent in one decade.

The GDP of Germany witnessed an addition of 44 per cent.

