India-Italy talks focus on expanding cooperation in defence, space, and agriculture

ANI |Published: Feb 18, 2025, 8:49 AM IST

India and Italy held discussions in the national capital to enhance collaboration in key sectors such as agriculture, defence, space, infrastructure, and transport. Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met with Maria Tripodi, Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italy, and Antonio Bartoli, the Italian Ambassador to India, to explore ways to boost bilateral trade and strengthen cooperation in these crucial areas.

Taking to social media on Monday, Goyal described the meeting as "productive" and highlighted the commitment of both countries to deepening economic ties. "Held a productive meeting with H.E. Maria Tripodi, Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italy, and H.E. Antonio Bartoli, Ambassador of Italy to India. Discussed enhancing bilateral trade ties and strengthening collaboration in key areas like agriculture, defence, space, infrastructure & transport," Goyal stated.

In addition to his meeting with the Italian delegation, Goyal also held a virtual discussion with Maros Sefcovic, the European Union's Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security.

The two leaders explored ways to enhance future engagement and discussed new opportunities to strengthen the India-EU partnership. The minister expressed his eagerness to welcome Sefcovic to India during his upcoming visit.

The discussions between Goyal and Sefcovic are likely to contribute to strengthening economic and strategic cooperation between the two regions. On Monday, Goyal also met with Soren Toft, CEO of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), and Deepak Tewari, Managing Director of MSC Agency India.

The discussions focused on the immense growth potential of India's shipping and logistics sector, with an emphasis on investments in inland container terminals, shipbuilding, maintenance, and container manufacturing.

The meeting also covered deep-sea vessel partnerships and policy reforms aimed at enhancing India's global maritime competitiveness. Goyal emphasized the government's commitment to fostering innovation, growth, and self-reliance in the sector.

MSC, one of the world's largest shipping companies, plays a crucial role in India's trade logistics, and further investments from the company could significantly boost the country's maritime infrastructure.

These meetings reflect India's active engagement in strengthening international trade partnerships and attracting investments to key sectors, aligning with the country's broader economic growth strategy.

