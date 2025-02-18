Videos of women undergoing gynaecological check-ups at Gujarat hospital shared online; probe ordered

CCTV footages from a private hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot showing women undergoing gynecological examinations and medical treatment surfaced on social media, triggering outrage and a police investigation.

The Ahmedabad cybercrime branch, working alongside its Rajkot counterparts, found that multiple explicit videos were uploaded to YouTube and circulated via Telegram channels. Authorities traced the footage back to a CCTV camera installed in the hospital’s outpatient department (OPD).

A YouTube channel named ‘Megha MBBS,’ not only hosted the leaked clips but also embedded Telegram links in the comments, directing users to additional content. Shockingly, subscription-based access to further explicit material was promoted through these links. Reports indicate that over the past month, the videos amassed five lakh views.

Investigators found that the leaked footage first surfaced on Telegram in September 2024 and later shared on YouTube on January 6, 2025.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ahmedabad Cybercrime, Hardik Makadia said, "The circulation of such videos is a grave violation of privacy. A case has been registered under sections 66E and 67 of the Information Technology Act, addressing privacy violations and the publication of obscene material online".

Efforts are underway to remove the videos from all platforms.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister and government spokesperson Rushikesh Patel acknowledged the severity of the leak, stating that he was made aware of the incident through media reports. He confirmed that the Ahmedabad Cybercrime Branch had already registered a case and assured that strict action would follow after the investigation’s conclusion.

"There are technical aspects to consider, including whether the hospital's CCTV system was hacked. The hospital's version of events will also be recorded. The government will decide on further action after a thorough investigation," Patel stated.

He further emphasized that government hospitals do not install CCTVs in patient treatment areas to protect patient privacy, and private hospitals had been previously instructed to follow similar guidelines.

