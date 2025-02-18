Gold ATM in Tirupati: How it works and what makes it unique

Gold ATMs are now operational in Tirupati, allowing devotees to purchase gold as easily as withdrawing cash. Learn more about this innovative service near the Tirupati Venkateswara temple.

The "International Temples Convention and Expo" commenced in Tirupati, a spiritual center renowned for Lord Venkateswara. The event, focusing on temple administration and management, will continue until February 19. The International Temples Convention & Expo (ITCX) 2025, recognized as the world's largest gathering on temple ecosystem, is being held at Asha Conventions in Tirupati until February 19.

At the Asha Convention Center, in collaboration with Antyodaya Pratishthan ITCX 2025, designed by Temple Connect founder Girish Kulkarni in collaboration with Antyodaya Pratishthan, provides a platform to network, strengthen, and modernize temple ecosystems worldwide. The convention hosts approximately 1581 devotional organizations from over 58 countries, featuring 111+ speakers, 15 workshops & knowledge sessions, and 60+ stalls. Chief Ministers Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra), and Pramod Sawant (Goa) attended the International Temples Convention and Expo at the Asha Convention Center in Tirupati, held in collaboration with Antyodaya Pratishthan. The "Gold ATM" installed at the event is attracting significant attention.

What is this Gold ATM? Gold ATMs are operating in Tirupati, enabling direct gold purchases similar to cash withdrawals. This Gold ATM service was introduced during the International Temples Convention and Expo. Just like using a debit or credit card at a regular ATM, this Gold ATM allows withdrawals of gold dollars, currently available in the form of Lord Venkateswara and Govindaraja Swamy.

Do you know where the world's first real-time Gold ATM was launched? Goldsikka ATM is India's first Gold ATM. The world's first real-time Gold ATM, allowing people to withdraw gold coins using their debit or credit cards, was recently launched in Begumpet, Hyderabad. Goldsikka Private Limited, a gold distributor, installed its first Gold ATM on December 3, 2022, in collaboration with Hyderabad-based startup OpenCube Technologies Private Limited for technology support. The company announced that the Gold ATM facilitates gold purchases without visiting a physical jewelry store.

